Our view: NJBankers aim for a million meals for food banks

The spirit of charity has resulted in an unusual banking merger.

The New Jersey Bankers Association, which includes the state’s chartered banks and more than 200 firms serving them, has partnered with food banks across the state to provide families with a million meals over the next five years.

The fiscal banking group last year chose the nutritional bankers as its charity partners. NJBankers said it is encouraging its bank members and associate members to participate in the program, which is benefiting the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), Fulfill, Food Bank of South Jersey, NORWESCAP and Mercer Street Friends. The campaign aims to raise $70,000 every year for the next five years to fund the meals for hungry seniors, parents and children across the state, with the food banks delivering three meals for each dollar.

“Our goal is to create a long-term, statewide impact for families in need,” said Mike Affuso, CEO and president of NJBankers. “Our members are constantly giving back to their communities; this campaign will allow us to create a unified effort among the New Jersey banking industry, while showcasing the need to combat food insecurity in the state.”

Carlos Rodriguez, CEO and president of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, said that more than 650,000 people in the state struggle with hunger, including more than 175,000 kids. CFBNJ has designed multiple programs, such as virtual food drives and special packing parties, that allow organizations to participate digitally, in their brick-and-mortar locations and by donating.

In South Jersey -- Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties -- the rate of child hunger is 1 in 5, more than double the state average of 1 in 11. Recently, food insecurity levels have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, supply chain issues and unprecedented inflation. The fight against hunger is more important than ever.

Banks that have stepped up to the challenge with strong commitments include Valley National Bank, Blue Foundry Bank, Lakeland Bank and Spencer Savings Bank.

The campaign may well exceed its goals if it continues as its current level or builds with experience. Since starting in the fall, it has raised $62,174 and will reach its annual goal months ahead of time.

"This campaign with NJBankers will make a tremendous difference for kids, parents and seniors who may not know where their next meal is coming from." Rodriguez said.

That will become more important as the state and nation face the twin challenges of inflation and a probably recession.