Natural gas, a relatively clean-burning fuel, supplies about a quarter of the world’s energy needs. Solar and wind power, also merely relatively clean if taking into account the mining and manufacturing processes they require, provide less than 5%. Natural gas will be essential to humankind for decades at least -- to avoid economic destruction, suffering, increased mortality and probably war.

Speaking of war, Europe gave up its primary supply of natural gas, from Russia, under pressure from the U.S. to support its Ukraine effort. Since then, Europe and some nation’s elsewhere have depended on getting the natural gas they need in liquefied form.

Wouldn’t you know it, the United States is one of just two nations with a sufficient abundance of natural gas and the ability to ship it liquefied to Europe to replace (at higher cost) what it gave up from Russia.

New Jersey has an opportunity to add some of this lucrative industry’s revenues and jobs to its economy by creating a port to ship liquefied natural gas, or LNG, on the Delaware River in Gloucester County. That could efficiently send some of the abundance from Pennsylvania’s northeastern natural gas fields overseas.

Last year, the Biden administration committed the U.S. to increasing shipments of natural gas to Europe. The tristate Delaware River Basin Commission approved the plan for the LNG port in the community of Gibbstown, Greenwich Township. The company developing the facility had proposed bringing the LNG there by truck or train, since environmentalists made the optimal choice of a pipeline impossible.

The federal government had allowed for train transport of the natural gas, but this month federal transportation officials -- under pressure from climate zealots -- announced they were suspending that approval. Instead, next year the federal government will begin a rulemaking process that won’t decide the fate of train and truck transport of LNG until at least 2025.

Climate extremists celebrated but still weren’t satisfied. They said they want the Biden administration to permanently ban any transport of LNG.

This has been great news for that other nation with the natural gas reserves and ability to ship it in liquefied form, Qatar. Already the dominant LNG supplier to the world, the Persian Gulf nation is selling $100 billion worth of LNG a year, becoming 50% wealthier per person than the U.S. With the continued help of companies such as Bechtel, ExxonMobil and Shell, Qatar is expanding to give it a bigger share of the LNG market than Saudi Arabia’s dominance in oil.

The International Union of Operating Engineers, whose members would get some of the lucrative LNG jobs created by the port, urged policymakers not to squander New Jersey’s opportunity.

“They talk about trucks and trains, but pipelines are the safest way, and the same folks will protest that,” said Greg Lalevee, business manager of Local 825. “Policymakers have to take a real look at what’s feasible, what’s affordable, and what’s clean, and I don’t believe that completely abandons natural gas.”

Well, at least the European and other nations won’t be deprived by the war embargo of the liquefied natural gas needed to heat their homes, fuel their industries and maintain their level of economic development.

The people of New Jersey, however, will at a minimum lose an economic boost they badly need for at least two years and maybe forever – simply to signal obedience to a misguided policy that will make absolutely no difference to atmospheric emissions or global temperatures.