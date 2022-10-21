Our view: NJ tries to help nursing homes by capping property cost

As hosts to those most vulnerable to Covid in the nation’s first and hottest viral hot spot, nursing homes in New Jersey were destined for a tragic experience. In the first few months of the pandemic, nursing home residents accounted for 40% of the state’s victims. More than 9,000 people living or working in such facilities have died from Covid.

The veterans homes run by state government had among the worst outcomes. Yet earlier this year, as the pandemic waned, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy publicly attacked privately owned nursing homes and threatened a crackdown. The state Comptroller’s Office assailed the 15 care facilities rated lowest by Medicaid, said 14 of them were for-profit businesses or owned by private equity groups, and warned that if they didn’t improve their quality of care the administration might push Medicaid to reduce its coverage of care for 2,000 or so of their clients.

This is harsh from an administration that had recently paid $53 million to settle claims related to the deaths of family members in state veterans homes. The state threat was also a serious, since most nursing homes rely on state-funded Medicaid for at least 60 percent of their revenue. Stingy Medicaid payments already saddle nursing homes in the state with a loss of more than $400 million a year on care for Medicaid patients.

We urged state officials to hold off on changes to nursing home regulation until they better understood the industry, lest they make long-term care less safe, costlier and more difficult to come by. “These are private companies. We don’t know where all the public dollars are going,” Laurie Brewer, the state’s long-term care ombudsman, said at the time. “We need to do more so that we truly understand the finances of this industry.”

Several months later, state government is preparing to offer the industry a carrot instead of a stick.

Last week, the Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee approved a bill to limit increases in the rent that operators pay for their properties. Unless rent hikes are restrained, nursing homes could be forced to pay unnecessarily high rates that could complicate tenant care, Brewer told the state Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.

The Senate version of the bill set a 4% cap on annual rent increases. The Assembly panel cut that in half, to just 2%.

Opportunities for higher rent increases are built into the bill. A request for more than 2% may be submitted to the state Department of Health. If the department doesn’t find a good reason to grant the bigger rent increase, the decision may be appealed in Superior Court.

We appreciate the desire of legislators to help New Jersey’s long-term-care facilities. They have long faced the nearly impossible challenge of providing regulated quality care, competing with other health-care providers for workers, and accepting the stingiest of government reimbursements as the major part of their revenue.

Even before the pandemic caused widespread worker shortages and disrupted nursing homes in particular, they were pressed by state officials to provide more caregivers per client than they could afford or even find. For the certified nursing aides who provide 90% of the care, turnover was extremely high -- 75% to 100% per year in some facilities -- before Covid strongly discouraged working there.

Price controls, however, are the wrong way to help the industry. With inflation above 8%, a 2% rent cap could easily reduce the number of long-term-care beds in the future, or even cause some leases not to be renewed.

Reducing the cost of compliance with nursing home regulations instead would help nursing homes now and leave the industry better able to provide the extent and level of care that society wants for its ageing population.