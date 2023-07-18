We couldn’t be stronger supporters of the liberty to make choices as much as the world allows. Liberty is fundamental to life.

The ability to make choices, though, can be taken away by addiction or mental illness. They can make it nearly impossible to move toward a better, healthier life. Compassion at some point for some people therefore means making some decisions for them, even without their consent. That can create a path that could take them to becoming fully human again and able to make choices.

The New Jersey Legislature on the last day of last month nearly unanimously voted to better facilitate this ultimate outreach to those who desperately need it. Legislators sent Gov. Murphy a bill that will better enable hospitals and their emergency departments to find the psychiatric care needed for patients in a mental health crisis.

State law requires that psychiatric patients detained involuntarily for treatment must be released within three days unless a court grants an order for further commitment. Psychiatric hospitals and the screening services that place patients in crisis in their care are experienced in supporting and securing court-ordered detention as needed.

There are only three psychiatric hospitals in New Jersey: The nearest is Ancora Psychiatric Hospital outside Hammonton. Others are Trenton Psychiatric Hospital and Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital in Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County. Demand for their services often outstrips their capacity, resulting in a shortage of psychiatric care beds.

The hospitals and emergency departments that are the first stop for many people in acute mental distress too often can’t place them in qualified treatment within the three-day limit. Under current law, they must be discharged without treatment even though they’re considered a threat to themselves or others.

The bill, among whose primary sponsors were Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Sen. Joseph Vitale, allows hospitals and emergency departments to seek emergency court orders letting them hold such patients for another 3 days, and detain them while that application is pending. They must notify the Office of the Public Defender, which will provide a counsel to represent the patient.

The court may approve continued holding of the patient if the hospital or emergency department has exhausted reasonable efforts to place them in qualifying psychiatric care, or if two psychiatrists certify that the person, due to their mental illness, is likely to be a threat to themselves or others.

Rising rates of mental illness and the closing of two mental health hospitals in New Jersey in recent decades are factors in the psychiatric bed shortage, according to Assembly committee testimony by Dr. Stephen Scheinthal, professor and chair of the psychiatry department at Rowan University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine.

John Case, head of psychiatry at Virtua Memorial hospital in Burlington County, told the committee that hundreds of families have pleaded with him to keep loved ones involuntarily committed in the hospital for treatment.

“The general hospitals have no desire to keep these patients any longer than they have to,” Case said, as reported by New Jersey Monitor. “A horrible decision has to be made when we come to the end of the 72 hours and we can’t find a bed for a patient. Do we let the patient go who is an immediate danger to themselves or others … or do we hold them against the law?”

There were more than 1.1 million adults in New Jersey with a mental health condition in 2021, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Going forward, the best solution would be an increase in psychiatric beds in the state in line with the need for them.

Until then, giving hospitals and courts a bit more carefully monitored flexibility will allow them to get people into the mental health treatment they need. We expect Gov. Murphy will sign the legislation into law soon.