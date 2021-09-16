Our view: NJ strengthens its penalties for hazing and mandates school policies

The steady drip of U.S. hazing deaths has led nearly all states to punish those involved in hazing when it harms students, but with widely varying severity. States often enact or strengthen their laws following widely publicized and egregious hazing fatalities at one of their colleges or involving one of their residents.
For New Jersey last month it was the latter. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law that makes hazing a more serious crime and requires schools from middle on up to universities to institute their own hazing policies and penalties.
The law is named after Timothy Piazza, of Readington, Hunterdon County, who as a 19-year-old Penn State sophomore was hazed to death while seeking to join the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. The hazing put 18 alcoholic drinks into him in less than two hours, and after he suffered severe head and internal injuries falling down basement steps, he was carried upstairs and left without medical help until the next day when it was too late.
His memorial law makes hazing that causes serious injury or death a third-degree crime, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $15,000. Any injury will subject convicted hazing participants to as much as six months and a $1,000 fine.
Hazing is commonly defined as group behavior that humiliates, degrades, abuses or endangers a person. Since the essence of it is to exert social pressure over the individual, whether the victim seemed to enter into it willingly makes no difference under the law.
Among the many methods used in this type of bullying are verbal abuse, threats, forced consumption of alcohol and drugs, assault, deception and abduction.
One of the apparent benefits of the pandemic, which postponed fraternity pledging and sports, was that 2020 was the first year since 1958 when there wasn’t at least one hazing death.
According to Hank Nuwer, a Franklin College journalism professor emeritus who tracks hazing incidents, there were 40 hazing deaths in the decade from 2007 to 2017. A 2008 study found that 73% of students involved in fraternities or sororities experience some form of hazing in order to join and maintain membership. The most common hazing behaviors were participating in a drinking game (53%); singing or chanting inappropriately in public (31%); drinking alcohol until sick or passed out (26%); and being wakened repeatedly at night.
Pennsylvania, whose state university was the site of the hazing death of Piazza, the following year toughened its anti-hazing law to authorize the confiscation of a fraternity house where there has been a severe hazing. If that doesn’t prove legally unworkable, New Jersey should consider doing the same.
Severe penalties should be accompanied by clear and repeated warnings to students from junior high up that hazing is so wrong and so pointlessly stupid that it won’t be tolerated. This could be a natural part of schools’ required development of hazing policies and penalties.
