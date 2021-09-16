Our view: NJ strengthens its penalties for hazing and mandates school policies

The steady drip of U.S. hazing deaths has led nearly all states to punish those involved in hazing when it harms students, but with widely varying severity. States often enact or strengthen their laws following widely publicized and egregious hazing fatalities at one of their colleges or involving one of their residents.

For New Jersey last month it was the latter. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law that makes hazing a more serious crime and requires schools from middle on up to universities to institute their own hazing policies and penalties.

The law is named after Timothy Piazza, of Readington, Hunterdon County, who as a 19-year-old Penn State sophomore was hazed to death while seeking to join the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. The hazing put 18 alcoholic drinks into him in less than two hours, and after he suffered severe head and internal injuries falling down basement steps, he was carried upstairs and left without medical help until the next day when it was too late.

His memorial law makes hazing that causes serious injury or death a third-degree crime, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $15,000. Any injury will subject convicted hazing participants to as much as six months and a $1,000 fine.