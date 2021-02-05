Our view: NJ should update nursing homes now, then get help on outbreak response plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Much of this is based on recommendations by the New Jersey Task Force on Long-Term Care Quality and Safety.

Having identified an obvious need, legislators are rushing to meet it — but their quick do-it-yourself approach is certain to be less effective and wasteful.

This is a nationwide problem that is being addressed by the best medical scientists. New Jersey legislators made the usual vow to incorporate the best practices from other states, but many other states performed no better at controlling nursing home infections and deaths, even after the experience of New York and New Jersey gave them ample warning of the danger.

What state officials should be speedily ensuring is that all nursing homes meet the new lengthy standards for long-term-care-facility practices that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released in late November. That would help save lives now.

Then, after federal and university researchers have had more time to study nursing home vulnerability across many states and the health care community has developed a consensus on needed improvements, that will be the time for New Jersey to craft its own regulations and programs in line with that more settled science.