Our view: NJ should standardize, then fund, police camera systems for municipalities

Just before Thanksgiving, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law mandating that police officers wear body cameras.
That’s fine. We’ve urged since 2016 that the cameras be used by all police departments. The vast majority of departments in South Jersey already use body cams. Police and the public like them because they discourage misbehavior on all sides, reducing use of force by police when it isn’t needed and complaints against police when they aren’t justified.
The problem is that many municipalities haven’t provided their departments with the funds to equip themselves with camera systems. Many have waited to see if the state would pick up the cost, leaving more for local officials to spend and sparing their taxpayers from paying to equip their police.
Their wait seems to be paying off, as Murphy said he wants to sign a bill in the Legislature to spend about $58 million for police camera systems for the municipalities that haven’t already bought them.
That bill should include reimbursement for towns and cities for their police cam purchases about equal to what will be given to municipalities that were slow to adopt this helpful technology. Otherwise the state will be training local officials to put off even obviously beneficial upgrades in hope that other people will provide the money through the state.
Support Local Journalism
Just as important in New Jersey’s belated effort on police cameras is using statewide buying power to pay much less for police cam systems than would a municipality making its own small tech purchase.
Police cam systems should be fairly standard and not overly expensive. The necessary digital video, storage and networking technologies are all well-established across America and part of robust markets competing on price. But to get a good price, the state’s 500 or so municipalities with police departments need to get bids for hundreds of systems.
In 2016, we urged the New Jersey State League of Municipalities — which was opposing the Legislature’s inadequate funding methods — to form a buying group to reduce costs and standardize the data storage systems. That was apparently too far outside their box.
Maybe the job belongs to the Interagency Working Group on Body Worn Cameras, which Murphy just created with an executive order accompanying the mandate. One of the group’s objectives will be “identifying and recommending potential technology solutions to facilitate the adoption of body worn camera systems by police departments, including the potential provision of centralized statewide or regional storage systems.”
But before this working group and state government finally get around to the obvious due diligence that would have provisioned police departments with well-chosen systems at minimal cost, the Legislature is expected to go ahead and vote on the $58 million for police cams on Dec. 17.
State leaders have waited this long to address what is clearly a statewide issue of great interest to the public and law enforcers, they should wait a little longer and do it correctly and fairly.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.