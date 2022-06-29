Our view: NJ should prohibit bias based on physique

For decades we’ve watched American society turn away from one form of unfair discrimination after another. The change in people’s views and understanding, and in the laws that followed, have reassured the nation regarding its civility.

One popular form of bias, though, wasn’t addressed and seldom ever considered -- against people who look overweight. And the more overweight someone seemed to casual observers, the worse they were treated.

This is obviously unfair, since to a considerable extent a person’s physique is beyond their control. The basics of their body type are determined by their genes, and they can only do so much -- often not much at all -- to approximate the changeable preferences of society.

This weight bias falls hardest on women because nature generally equips them to get enough nutrients to sustain themselves and the new people who grow within them. To ensure survival, the human species needed a share of women to be able to produce the next generation in times of famine and scarcity. Even with less than normal to eat their bodies might look “overweight” to most people. And in this lengthy age of food abundance and ready availability, an extremely efficient digestive system makes obesity very hard to avoid.

Plump women were the ideal of beauty just a few centuries ago when getting enough food was difficult. If the breakdown of global society expected by doomsayers ever came to pass, their ability to survive and thrive would make them the most desirable again.

Evolution also makes some men naturally heavier and more susceptible to weight gain, just as it makes some short and tall. A major strength of the human species is its ability to adapt relatively quickly to changing conditions by favoring the varieties best suited to them.

The bottom line is that judging someone’s natural appearance and holding it against them in any way is unfair and should stop.

Maybe New Jersey will finally make progress on this.

State Sen. Andrew Zwicker, of Monmouth County, has proposed prohibiting prejudice on the basis of weight or height in hiring, housing and educational practices. His bill introduced this month would make New Jersey only the second, after Michigan, to add that to its civil rights law.

"This is a serious problem, and we don't accept race discrimination or gender discrimination or age discrimination," Zwicker said told NJ 101.5. He said studies show weight bias is widespread, typically affecting women much more than men. "Society has put these ideal heights, ideal weights, and these are just things that have been created, and not everybody fits into that ideal. And so, people are treated differently," he said.

Zwicker’s bill would provide exceptions in cases where “the height or weight of an individual is a bona fide occupational qualification.” And yet the senator cited an unsuccessful lawsuit by female beverage servers over a casino weight restriction as something his bill would address.

In 2013, a Superior Court judge said Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa was within its rights to limit the weight gain of its cocktail servers. He issued a summary judgment that in prohibiting servers -- women and men -- from gaining more than 7% of their body weight after they were hired, the casino did not unlawfully discriminate.

The judge said the casino had made it clear the positions were meant to be part entertainer and part cocktail server. The weight policy, to which the servers agreed before taking the jobs, was lawful and reasonable.

There is no type of body that is suitable for every kind of work. Each person has natural advantages in society and the workplace, and natural disadvantages. The species depends on that and on the general ability to recognize and act upon such individuality.

The key will be how the bill defines the occupational qualification for weight and height preferences and accommodates them. If legitimate and appropriate consideration of physical characteristics is allowed, Zwicker’s admirable effort to end unfair bias based on weight and height is more likely to advance.