Our view: NJ should enable early machine voting as soon as it can

There are serious problems with opening the polls long before Election Day.
One is that the longer voting takes place, the more difficult it is to ensure it’s secure and trustworthy. Another is that many voters may cast their ballots before crucial events and issues that arise in the weeks before an election.
Election Day meant more when there was more interest in supporting American democracy and less in party politics.
But partisans already have established early voting in New Jersey. Like many conveniences in the modern age, it was adopted without a thought for its drawbacks.
Since there are now Election Weeks, or maybe even Election Months, we’re glad to see the state preparing to allow voters to cast their early ballots on secure voting machines.
A couple of weeks ago a bipartisan vote in the state Senate passed a bill to require machines for early voting, something half the other states already do. An amended version passed the Assembly on Monday and returned to the Senate for confirmation.
County election systems would have to switch to electronic voter sign-in books, making it easy to ensure voters aren’t casting their ballots again at different times and places. Voting machines that scan ballots and create a paper record for possible confirmation might also be required, an upgrade long overdue in New Jersey.
The bill requires at least three locations for early voting by machine per county depending on population, so that’s the number for Cape May and Cumberland counties. More populous Atlantic would get five.
Early machine voting would be available 10 days ahead of a general election, and four to six days ahead of a primary election.
Cost to the state seems to be the main impediment at the moment. Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, whose similar bill cleared the state and local government committee in October, figures the cost should be below $40 million. Senate President Steve Sweeney has said they’ll find the money for it. We should hope so, with Gov. Murphy seeking to boost record state spending another 10%.
We think the problem isn’t money but how quickly the sclerotic state bureaucracy can do something new and a bit complex. If the machines can’t be ready in time for this year’s election, that’s OK. Get it done eventually and we hope competently.
A needed upgrade of New Jersey’s voting machines and enabling early machine voting are steps toward a more secure and credible voting system. That’s the foundation of democracy itself and the most important civic value of all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.