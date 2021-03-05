Our view: NJ should enable early machine voting as soon as it can

There are serious problems with opening the polls long before Election Day.

One is that the longer voting takes place, the more difficult it is to ensure it’s secure and trustworthy. Another is that many voters may cast their ballots before crucial events and issues that arise in the weeks before an election.

Election Day meant more when there was more interest in supporting American democracy and less in party politics.

But partisans already have established early voting in New Jersey. Like many conveniences in the modern age, it was adopted without a thought for its drawbacks.

Since there are now Election Weeks, or maybe even Election Months, we’re glad to see the state preparing to allow voters to cast their early ballots on secure voting machines.

A couple of weeks ago a bipartisan vote in the state Senate passed a bill to require machines for early voting, something half the other states already do. An amended version passed the Assembly on Monday and returned to the Senate for confirmation.