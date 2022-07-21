Our view: NJ seeks more from Ford for Ringwood toxic dump

The Murphy administration last month announced a new lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. over its blatant pollution of Ringwood Mines in Passaic County. The state is seeking unspecified damages to compensate for the automaker dumping paint sludge and other pollutants from an auto assembly plant into abandoned mines there more than half a century ago.

If that seems like a long time for environmental understanding and justice to catch up with a polluter, it’s because there have been many prior actions on Ringwood.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency declared the area a Superfund site in 1983, a designation for the most toxic polluted places in the nation. After remediation of Ringwood Mines, it was removed from the Superfund list in 1994.

Then an investigation by The Record newspaper showed the remediation work was shoddy, and after public outrage and political pressure the EPA put Ringwood back on the Superfund list in 2006 -- the first such repeat listing for a site.

The residents of Upper Ringwood sued Ford over health impacts, and settled out of court in 2009, with the residents splitting $10 million.

The federal government and New Jersey went after Ford for money to recover damages such as cleanup, disposal and remediation costs. In 2019, both settled with Ford for $2.1 million.

The year before, the Murphy administration had begun a series of lawsuits seeking money for environmental damages, typically from companies that already had addressed their responsibilities for the pollution. Among several in the first round was a lawsuit against South Jersey Gas, which had partnered with the state to clean up where an Atlantic City plant made gas from coal and oil a century ago. SJ Gas had acquired the property long after the environmental damage was done, then Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said. Also sued was adjacent property owner Deull Fuel Co., whose owner had spent $2 million over 27 years on remediation efforts and legal matters.

The state’s Chemistry Council said the lawsuits might mislead the public into thinking the targeted companies were violating the law. The N.J. Business & Industry Association said such lawsuits should be reserved for “egregious bad actors,” not used on companies already trying to comply with New Jersey’s complex environmental regulations.

The new Ford lawsuit over Ringwood was the 18th in the series. Like others, it asserts a new basis for claiming damages -- a kind of loss of consortium claim, but in this case regarding the loss of residents’ ability to use and enjoy the nearby natural resources for a period.

Lawsuits for damages to natural resources -- typically to pay for restoring or replacing them -- are authorized by the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. States can also assess the worth of the lost use of the natural resource from the time it was damaged until it was restored, and sue for that. How convenient.

New Jersey used to collect money for damages to natural resources and divert it to other budgetary uses. Then a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2017 required the state to spend such funds only on restoration work and the DEP to prioritize restoration in the immediate area of the damage.

We hope that constitutional reform likewise bars the state from spending elsewhere any money intended to compensate people for using a polluted natural resource less.