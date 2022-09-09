Our view: NJ’s preferred clean energy study still grim and evasive

The administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature controlled by Democrats have set clean energy goals for the people and businesses of New Jersey without a realistic sense of their cost.

People and businesses will ultimately pay for the deals by state officials to force changes on New Jersey’s energy industries, and they have asked and then demanded information on what it will cost them.

Murphy, legislators and the state Board of Public Utilities every step of the way have avoided cost information that would be a routine and most essential part of any business plan. They kicked the can down the road to a report by the Rutgers Center for Green Building.

But when they got that report, they didn’t like it and suppressed it. Consumers, taxpayers and ratepayers were justified in assuming its estimates of their costs were outrageously high.

State government instead paid a consultant to do a new report more to its liking. Last month the BPU released that new report -- and it still failed to provide meaningful cost estimates, promised isolated benefits for those who do what the state wants, and so disappointed all involved that talk immediately turned to funding another study.

The study by the Brattle Group omitted what people would have to pay for electric vehicles and for converting their home heating and appliances to all electric. Nor did it consider what ratepayers and taxpayers would pay for subsidies and other state programs.

The study said that if people paid to change to electric heat and electric vehicles, and reduced their overall energy use, their monthly energy bills could be 10% to 20% lower in 2030. But residential customers heating their homes with natural gas and driving vehicles with gas engines could pay as much as 20% more.

The BPU said subsidies for low-income residents would have to be increased and new programs funded to change their homes and cars to electric.

One of the four BPU commissioners, Diane Solomon, voted against approving the report, saying it’s of limited value in guiding policy decisions because it excludes major costs from its estimates. “We need to know what it will cost to get there and what it will cost once we get there,” she said. “All of that will go into what ratepayers ultimately pay.”

The head of the Fuel Merchants Association of New Jersey questioned the legitimacy of the report. “It goes to show the lack of seriousness in the Murphy administration,’’ said Eric DeGesero, executive director. “It is going to cost tens of thousands of dollars to retrofit homes. They don’t care about the cost.’’

BPU President Joseph Fiordaliso defended leaving holes in the study. “As programs evolve, it is difficult to say what the actual costs are to ratepayers,’’ he said.

Affordable Energy for New Jersey, a coalition of business groups and building trade unions, estimates the state’s energy master plan will cost residents more than $60 billion.

“The board should be embarrassed,” said Mike Makarski, a spokesperson for the coalition. “Instead of clarity, we got the suggestion of another study to look at the actual cost impacts New Jersey residents will face sometime in the future.”

The Murphy administration is like a salesman who can’t be pinned down on what his product will actually do or how much it will actually cost, and expects after the buy-in to be down the road before either is sadly discovered.

Fiordaliso tried to cover the study’s shortcomings by playing a big climate alarm card. “It’s important for us as a society to determine what the costs will be if we do nothing, and if we do nothing, that’s what we’re going to be judged on by future generations when they have no place to live.”

But no one ever suggested doing nothing. The clamor state politicians ignore is for them to put politics aside, realistically assess climate risks and the effectiveness of possible New Jersey responses, and do what’s needed in the most cost-efficient ways.

New Jersey will be judged, all right, on whether for political gain officials exaggerated the risk, did the wrong things at the wrong time, and wasted the public’s money and the best opportunity to address climate change.