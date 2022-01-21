Our view: NJ’s ever-increasing toll and tax bleed

The financial burden New Jersey puts on its residents and businesses is among the highest in the nation — and may be the heaviest if all the state’s methods of extracting money are considered.
So what better way to start a new year than to take more?
As of Jan. 1, motorists are paying tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway, Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike that are 3% higher.
That would have counted as a blessedly small hike in the past, but no longer. Now it’s the first of unending annual automatic increases to maintain and worsen the bite of the shameful double-digit jump in tolls 15 months before.
In 2020, while people were distracted by the tragic spread of COVID-19 and restrained by state-imposed lockdowns, New Jersey and its highway authorities jacked up tolls on the Garden State Parkway 27%, on the expressway 37% and on the turnpike 36%. At the crucial expressway toll plaza outside Atlantic City, the toll jumped a crushing 66%.
Opposition to these massive toll increases was suppressed under the guise of the pandemic, with public hearings canceled and replaced by fewer online hearings that only allowed token public input.
Then, to ensure the public would never get a meaningful say about paying much higher road tolls, the state instituted automatic annual increases to give it more money each year without allowing a comment from the public or even requiring a vote by their elected representatives.
New Jersey officials pioneered this cowardly and perpetually increasing taxpayer bloodletting with its gasoline tax.
For many years the gas tax had stood out as the only state tax kept at a reasonable level. Drivers headed out of state — including visitors to it — would fill up the tank to prolong the bargain over gas prices back home. That has reversed. Now it is New Jersey residents filling up in other states to put off facing the tax-bloated gas prices in their Garden State.
In 2020 alone, New Jersey increased its gas tax 20% — making it more than doubled just since 2016. Having made it burdensome like its other taxes, the state set annual increases in the gas tax keeping it that way.
With all this tax and toll money, as well as hundreds of millions from the federal government for the purpose, New Jersey should have excellent transportation infrastructure. Its highways and roads are mercifully short compared to nearly all other states.
Yet U.S. News and World Report ranks New Jersey 38th in the nation for transportation infrastructure. Those taxes and tolls are used for many things besides maintaining and improving the roads and bridges.
Many people who don’t want or can’t afford to submit to such greedy demands of government have found those expensive highways lead to places with far more reasonable levels of taxation.
