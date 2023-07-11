Summer crowds are filling the Jersey Shore and powering the region’s tourism economy. Many stay at New Jersey hotels and they alone spend $13.4 billion a year.

Meanwhile, back in Trenton, legislators are pushing a bill to remake hotel franchise agreements, a mainstay of the hospitality industry. Under such an agreement, a hotel owner brands, markets and runs the property as part of a hotel chain, including well-known global brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

We’ve yet to hear the leading Democrats and legislators behind the bill make a case why they must intervene in what looks like strictly a business-to-business matter.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association thinks it's a terrible idea that could upend the N.J. hotel industry. The association says the bill would undermine hotel franchising by:

* Limiting a hotel brand's ability to require the amenities, safety and cleaning standards guests expect.

* Creating obstacles for hotel loyalty programs that would make it difficult for guests to use or earn loyalty points at New Jersey hotels.

The changes could discourage conferences and events from coming to the state, the AHLS said, and jeopardize New Jersey's bid for the 2026 World Cup.

The International Franchise Association also has testified against the hotel franchise bill. The association warned that stopping franchise brands from enforcing their standards would dismantle the franchise business model.

“The proposed legislation would create ambiguity and undermine the enforcement of franchise contracts, promote litigation between franchisees and franchisors, and result in sub-standard services and products for consumers in New Jersey,” Jeff Hanscom, IFA vice president of State Government Relations, said in a letter to the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee. “This legislation is government overreach in its most obvious form, inserting the state of New Jersey as a third party in private contracts between franchisors and franchisees.”

These seem like fairly ordinary contracts between businesses. Like other companies doing business with each other, franchisors and franchisees sometimes disagree and may use their clout or resort to litigation. There are a multitude of franchises offering brand-name products and services throughout New Jersey, and we see no signs that franchisees or their customers are so disadvantaged that they need help from state government. We think they too would object to government adding to the costs they pay.

The Assembly passed the bill and the state Senate received it last month, referring it to the Commerce Committee. Its quiet stroll toward enactment should end there.

New Jersey is already the state that’s most discouraging to companies looking to do business. Meddling in hotel franchising could easily ensure no more top hotel brands open in the state. If there are compelling reasons why this much harm to businesses and people should be risked, we’d like to hear them.