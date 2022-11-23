Our view: NJ regulation of addiction recovery services still falling short

The deepening drug crisis in America created a desperate need for more services and new methods to help addicts recover. In New Jersey alone, more than 3,100 people died of drug overdoses last year, as have another 2,237 so far this year. In another 75,000 instances since 2017, people have been saved from overdosing with naloxone.

New and existing businesses, as well as nonprofits, are helping addicts return to sober lives and for the most part are doing fine work. America’s addiction recovery industry is a $42 billion sector and growing.

Where there is money to be made for good entrepreneurs, however, there are also bad actors and the need for regulatory and criminal enforcement. We started calling attention to this in 2018 and much progress has been made on those fronts. A recent New Jersey State Commission of Investigation hearing showed more must be done to protect people made especially vulnerable by their substance dependencies.

“All too often, addicted individuals and their families are victimized by the very system that’s supposed to help them recover and rebuild their lives,” Commission Chairwoman Tiffany Williams Brewer told the public hearing last month in Trenton.

The SCI, which will release a report on its findings in the coming months, gave several examples emblematic of the industry’s problems at the hearing. It singled out Mullica Hill businessman Nicholas DeSimone who, within three years of opening his addiction recovery center, had made $15 million.

Investigators for the SCI alleged illegal business practices at DeSimone centers such as double-billing, billing for services not provided, and falsifying urine tests to make it look like patients had relapsed and would require longer stays, enabling further billing.

Laura Mercandetti, a forensic accountant with the SCI, said DeSimone and his wife, Michelle, evaded federal reporting requirements and diverted millions from their business -- called Kingsway Recovery Center -- to investments, credit card purchases, and cash purchases of cars and a home.

Investigators have referred the DeSimones to law enforcement for possible prosecution for money laundering, health care fraud and income tax evasion, Mercandetti said.

An outpatient treatment center, the Sanctuary in Cherry Hill, took in $6 million in insurance payments over 18 months, Mercandetti said. “They spent it on food, clothing, car payments, personal vacations and entertainment, other home expenses, and ATM cash withdrawals,” she said. Then the center closed when it couldn’t cover employee salaries or business expenses.

Some recovery facilities pay others to refer patients to them who have generous private insurance coverage, an illegal practice known as “body brokering.” Then-Assemblyman John Armato was among primary sponsors of a law enacted early last year that specifically criminalized patient brokering. Recovery Advocates of America, a nonprofit based in Hamilton, Mercer County, accepted more than $600,000 in such payments from 35 treatment centers, a commission special agent testified. Investigators said they were unaware of anyone being charged under the law.

The tragic case of the death of a former Miss New Jersey showed how difficult it can be to get substance abusers the care they need under the current system.

Georgine DiMaria competed in the Miss America Pageant in 2006 and subsequently served as a national spokeswoman for the American Lung Association. Then in 2009 she began advocating for the legalization of medical marijuana, admitting she had used it while serving as Miss New Jersey. She later became addicted to prescription medication and struggled with alcoholism.

Her sister, Nicole DiMaria, said Georgine left an in-patient treatment program halfway through a planned month-long stay partly because of confusion about insurance coverage and costs. Georgine died last year of addiction-related liver disease and organ failure.

“I am a health care attorney, and I research this space for a living, and I found it so difficult to find information,” Nicole DiMaria testified. She urged the state to require providers and insurers to reveal costs so families can make informed decisions about care.

Many patients experience good outcomes from treatment for addiction and help with recovery, while hope for others can be fleeting. Experience is still determining the best practices for helping individuals and the nation through this crisis.

Better oversight would help the addiction recovery industry develop. New Jersey needs targeted adjustments to its regulations and consistent enforcement to prevent treatment facilities from abusing patients. That’s as important as supporting the good facilities that are helping those in desperate need.