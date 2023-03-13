Lead is a distinctive metal, heavy like gold but dark gray, soft enough you can mark it with a fingernail, slow to oxidize. There are lots of commercial uses for lead, including as an ingredient of paint -- until the toxicity of the metal was better understood and New Jersey banned it from paint in 1971.

That was the easy part. Paint with lead had been applied to homes all over the state, where the young children most susceptible to lead poisoning can absorb it by breathing paint dust, touching old paint, even swallowing paint chips.

Reducing exposure to old paint is difficult and costly. After half a century and multiple initiatives, there is much work left to do.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the latest last month, awarding $38 million in federal funds to nonprofit organizations and governments in 20 counties (all but Ocean in this round) for lead paint remediation. A second, larger batch of funding awards will be made before July 1.

Lawmakers approved $170 million from federal American Rescue Plan aid for such work in the current budget. The administration gave priority to areas whose children under 6 years have elevated levels of lead in their blood. Even at low levels, lead can cause irreversible neurological damage.

Murphy sounded justifiably frustrated that progress on reducing exposure to lead paint hasn’t been faster.

“We’ve had more than four decades to get far ahead of this curve, but we haven’t, even though we know what the sources of exposure are. We know the homes that are most at risk, and we know how to eliminate that risk,” Murphy said, announcing the funding at a Marlton press conference. “Knowing that more than 4,500 New Jersey kids in 2023 face lifelong health and cognitive consequences because of lead exposure is not only intolerable, it is an environmental injustice.”

New Jersey was a national leader in recognizing and starting to address the lead paint hazard. Since then, it has dropped the ball, run with it again, fumbled again and now is moving ahead.

In 2015, we sharply criticized a decade of state governments under both major parties for diverting $50 million from the Lead Hazard Control Assistance Fund to general spending.

A special tax on paint was raising $7 million to $14 million a year to provide grants and loans to remove lead paint from old homes and apartments. Governors and legislators instead spent the money on their other priorities.

State government also didn’t follow its own 2008 law requiring that certain older rental units be screened for lead sources.

In 2017, we praised the state for quickly adopting a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standard reducing the allowable lead exposure by half. New Jersey then announced an additional $20 million to help health departments and households find elevated lead in children and reduce exposure further.

The overall effort to fix the lead problem looks more comprehensive and enduring this time. The reinvigorated lead paint program follows the substantial campaign underway to eliminate lead pipes carrying drinking water.

But don’t expect a quick solution this time either.

“This program isn’t going to be a one-shot. We will be addressing the issue of lead in New Jersey for quite a long time, just as we did asbestos,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, also commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs.

State officials may as well start anticipating two other long overdue actions to get the lead out. Ban lead shot from guns and from use as fishing sinkers, as other states have done. Those uses of lead aren’t needed either.