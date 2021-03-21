Our view: NJ police de-escalation training mandate OK, but looks outdated

New Jersey made de-escalation training a pillar of its police improvement program, the state’s response to the past year’s nationwide focus on use of force and racial justice.
In a recent teleconference with county prosecutors and a local NAACP official, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said mandatory de-escalation training for all 38,000 police officers in New Jersey should be completed by the end of the year. First the state has to line up the trainers needed.
Encouraging de-escalation in potentially volatile police encounters is an obvious good. Training involves recognizing and intervening in a crisis, effective communication and operational tactics to make use of force less likely.
This must seem like common sense to many officers. Since related training has been going on for years, we wonder how many police in New Jersey — if any — haven’t already gotten de-escalation training.
As Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said recently, “I think to some degree, what we’re doing is codifying by state mandate what departments and counties are already doing by local regulation or local practice.”
A 2019 national survey of large police departments found that nearly all offered some form of de-escalation training to officers.
Although de-escalation training is already established, there’s little research confirming its expected benefits. A research review published last year in Criminology & Public Policy found that although there was little evidence of adverse outcomes and training seemed “to lead to slight-to-moderate individual and organizational improvements,” well-designed studies of de-escalation were lacking. The report called for “as soon as possible the testing of de-escalation and other police use-of-force policies, tactics and training.”
Partly in response to that call, researchers from the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the University of Cincinnati studied the implementation and outcomes of de-escalation training at a metropolitan police force. They found that following the training, use of force incidents declined 28%, injuries to citizens by 26% and injuries to officers by 36%.
Very encouraging results. But then a fatal police shooting immediately showed the apparently limited effectiveness of de-escalation training, for the police department trained and studied was that of Louisville, Kentucky. Police there executed a search warrant on the apartment of a couple who were asleep. The man thought they were intruders and fired a shot at the door, striking an officer in the leg. Police returned fire, killing Breonna Taylor.
New Jersey’s de-escalation training mandate is fine. As Riggin said of the state initiative, “this is an important step because clearly, what we’ve done in New Jersey is that we weren’t doing a good enough job of writing these things down in a clear and coherent way.”
More is needed, especially ways to encourage the mutual respect between the public and police that is clearly possible and necessary to a civilized and secure society.
A good example is the adoption of a policy called procedural justice by the Atlantic City Police Department, with the help of criminal justice professors and law enforcement veterans at Stockton University. That focuses on the details of police behavior during interactions with the public. Its four steps include: allowing citizens to explain their situations and listening to what they have to say; making decisions based on rules, not personal opinions or biases; treating people with dignity and respect, and explaining what the police have done or will do; and showing they care about a citizen’s well-being.
Officers need to do all that while keeping members of the public and themselves safe, sometimes in the face of threats and violence.
The procedural justice program seems very promising and we hope it delivers for officers and the public. Perhaps someday it or something like it will spread through New Jersey’s law enforcement community and become a state mandate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.