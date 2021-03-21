Our view: NJ police de-escalation training mandate OK, but looks outdated

Partly in response to that call, researchers from the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the University of Cincinnati studied the implementation and outcomes of de-escalation training at a metropolitan police force. They found that following the training, use of force incidents declined 28%, injuries to citizens by 26% and injuries to officers by 36%.

Very encouraging results. But then a fatal police shooting immediately showed the apparently limited effectiveness of de-escalation training, for the police department trained and studied was that of Louisville, Kentucky. Police there executed a search warrant on the apartment of a couple who were asleep. The man thought they were intruders and fired a shot at the door, striking an officer in the leg. Police returned fire, killing Breonna Taylor.

New Jersey’s de-escalation training mandate is fine. As Riggin said of the state initiative, “this is an important step because clearly, what we’ve done in New Jersey is that we weren’t doing a good enough job of writing these things down in a clear and coherent way.”

More is needed, especially ways to encourage the mutual respect between the public and police that is clearly possible and necessary to a civilized and secure society.