Our view: NJ pandemic toll not just in COVID-19 data

The study, based on New Jersey State Health Assessment Data and hospital discharge data, showed COVID-19 as the primary cause in 16,458 deaths in 2020. There were 79,257 deaths from other causes, and those non-COVID deaths were 4.3% higher than the average for the previous three years.

The pandemic costs to New Jersey’s businesses and jobs are starting to come into focus as well.

The recently released Business Outlook Survey by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, which for six decades has tracked the plans of business owners, found a stunning level of pessimism about the year ahead.

Almost 30% will be looking to sell or close their business sooner than anticipated due to continued COVID-19 related challenges such as difficulty hiring workers and securing products and supplies. A similar share of owners said they’re still determining how they’ll have to respond.

While super-majorities in the 70%-80% range said they faced supply-chain shortages and struggled to find qualified workers, about half reported their existing staff was more stressed, the business had lost revenue, wages had been increased higher than they wanted or could afford, and customer service had suffered.