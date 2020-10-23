Our view: NJ needs full accounting of its veterans nursing homes tragedy

The pandemic that hit New Jersey early and hard was especially devastating for its nursing homes. More than half of COVID-19 deaths in the state occurred there, and New Jersey’s death rate for residents of long-term care facilities has been the highest of any state.
Across the nation such facilities account for about 40% of COVID deaths because their residents are far more at risk due to advanced age and underlying health conditions.
Early in the pandemic, New Jersey worsened the situation by insisting that nursing homes accept recuperating COVID patients from hospitals to free up beds, following the lead of New York after hospitals pressured Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue such an order. These orders were later reversed, but not before the contagious novel coronavirus was in the homes.
These kinds of mistakes aren’t surprising early in the outbreak of a new disease. But the tragedy was most acute at the homes for veterans run by New Jersey state government. That finally forced leadership changes the past week — a good start — but the public needs an honest, open and detailed accounting of the mistakes leading to so many avoidable deaths among New Jersey veterans and their spouses.
The state Veterans Home at Menlo Park has had more COVID deaths than any long-term care facility in New Jersey — 101, a third of its residents. Another 89 died at the veterans home in Paramus.
In South Jersey, where the pandemic has not been as intense, the third state veterans home, in Vineland, has seen 13 people test positive for the virus and three deaths.
Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the resignation from his Cabinet of Brig. Gen. Jermal J. Beale, who headed the N.J. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Beale’s deputy in charge of veterans homes already had resigned in April. Beale’s interim replacement will be his deputy adjutant general, Col. Dr. Lisa J. Hou, a surgeon who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Murphy also said the state will replace the chief executives of the Menlo Park and Paramus veterans homes.
Then on Monday, the governor announced that doctors and nurses from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will spend a month at the Menlo Park and Paramus facilities helping straighten them out. They already had intervened at those homes at the height of the pandemic.
State Sen. Joe Vitale, a Democrat whose district includes the Menlo Park home, told NJ Advance Media that legislators “have been calling for these changes for months based on reports from residents and staff and families about conditions, treatment and lack of appropriate infection control protocols.”
Other Democrats representing the Paramus area issued a statement, “The explosion of COVID-19 demanded transparency, honesty, cooperation and competency, and the people in charge at the state-run Paramus Veterans Home and elsewhere provided none of these.”
Purging the responsible leaders from state government is necessary and justified. The state also faces gross negligence lawsuits over management of its Veterans Home at Menlo Park, so taxpayers are likely to pay for this tragedy as well.
The most important thing, though, is for the state to make clear what happened and went wrong. That’s the only way to be reasonably confident this tragedy won’t occur again to New Jersey’s veterans and their families.
