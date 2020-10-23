Our view: NJ needs full accounting of its veterans nursing homes tragedy

The pandemic that hit New Jersey early and hard was especially devastating for its nursing homes. More than half of COVID-19 deaths in the state occurred there, and New Jersey’s death rate for residents of long-term care facilities has been the highest of any state.

Across the nation such facilities account for about 40% of COVID deaths because their residents are far more at risk due to advanced age and underlying health conditions.

Early in the pandemic, New Jersey worsened the situation by insisting that nursing homes accept recuperating COVID patients from hospitals to free up beds, following the lead of New York after hospitals pressured Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue such an order. These orders were later reversed, but not before the contagious novel coronavirus was in the homes.

These kinds of mistakes aren’t surprising early in the outbreak of a new disease. But the tragedy was most acute at the homes for veterans run by New Jersey state government. That finally forced leadership changes the past week — a good start — but the public needs an honest, open and detailed accounting of the mistakes leading to so many avoidable deaths among New Jersey veterans and their spouses.