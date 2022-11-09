Our view: NJ needs federal help paying to bring wind power ashore

Ocean Wind 1 will be New Jersey’s first major offshore wind energy project, generating 1,100 megawatts of clean energy, enough to power half a million New Jersey homes and businesses. South Jersey is rightly preoccupied with this transformative development by Ørsted and PSEG out in the ocean off Atlantic City.

Ocean Wind 1, however, is only the beginning of a large new industry building thousands of giant wind turbines, placing them at sea and bringing the power they generate to the nearby concentrations of people and companies. The state’s goal is to produce 11 gigawatts of electricity (11,000 megawatts) by 2040 and may well get more ambitious. This first major project will provide valuable experience, but the needs of the offshore wind industry will grow to be far greater.

One of the most challenging will be bringing all of that electricity ashore and feeding it into a transmission grid meant to move less power from other generating stations. As the first major project and one producing just a tenth of the current goal, Ocean Wind 1 will be able to connect to the existing grid using the cables at two former generating stations along the shore -- B.L. England in Beesleys Point and Oyster Creek in Lacey Township.

That method won’t be enough for most other projects going forward. It would be create costly complications to the grid upgrades needed and there aren’t enough convenient connecting points for the cables. A backbone transmission system is needed, reconfiguring the grid for its future functions.

The state Board of Public Utilities has been working toward such a system and soliciting bids. Thirteen developers submitted dozens of options for fulfilling the transmission needs of offshore wind, some costing as much as $10 billion.

But when the BPU late last month approved a lesser project, it punted on the big job and instead just backed a localized effort by Jersey Central Power & Light and Mid-Atlantic Offshore Development (which is a joint venture of EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies U.S). This will build a new JCP&L substation in central Jersey that might someday handle up to 6,400 megawatts of offshore-wind electricity. Atlantic City Electric will be among several companies upgrading the grid connecting to the substation.

This disappointed clean-energy advocates who were hoping for the full grid solution. “It doesn’t take us where we need to go. We need to get to a backbone system,’’ Jeff Tittel, former longtime leader of the Sierra Club in New Jersey, told NJ Spotlight. “It continues the status quo.”

The Board of Public Utilities said it would wait to develop a backbone transmission system for offshore wind power until federal subsidies are available to reduce the costs to utility customers. While the federal government provides tax credits for operators of offshore wind farms, they’re not yet available for most projects to transmit their power to users ashore. “We’re not finished,’’ said BPU President Joseph Fiordaliso.

The importance of that federal help can be seen in the expected cost of the new substation and the grid improvements it requires. That will cost ratepayers $1.08 billion, or $1.03 per month for the average residential customer. And that’s for just a part of what’s needed to plug the wind turbines into the system connecting the homes and businesses of New Jersey.

We’re glad whenever we see state officials doing what they can to keep the bigger monthly electric bills of the future from rising more than they must. Each step of the industry’s development seems to affirm the paramount need to minimize its burden.