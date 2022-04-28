Our view: NJ must quit ignoring its abandoned boats

The scourge of illegal dumping in the rural and natural areas of South Jersey has a marine counterpart -- illegally abandoning unwanted, broken boats to avoid the significant cost and effort of proper disposal. Such vessels aren’t just eyesores. They often become hazards to navigation and leak petrochemicals into sensitive marine environments.

Under the state's Abandoned or Sunken Vessels Disposition Law, it is unlawful to abandon a boat in public waters. The owner or operator of a derelict boat can be fined $1,000 a day and required to cover the cost of its removal and disposal. But of course they routinely strip the junked boat of the identifying information required by law -- another offense -- which makes catching the perpetrators difficult.

Going after them and removing the boats is the responsibility of state government under its New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. You’d never know it since the state routinely shirks this legal duty. Its help typically is limited to facilitating the title and registration of the abandoned boat if someone wants to claim it.

In 2006, seven abandoned boats in Cape May Harbor prompted complaints from the Corinthian Yacht Club and other local sailors about the dangers they posed. Some were partially submerged and leaking fuel, and children taking sailing classes had to navigate around them.

Other harbor stakeholders joined the cause, including marinas, commercial and recreational fishing businesses and the Nature Center of Cape May. They started the city’s Harbor Fest to draw attention to the problem.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, then a state senator, in 2008 got a state law passed giving municipalities the ability to quickly deal with abandoned boats. Under it, they could enact ordinances allowing local officials to remove the boats, take them to a marina, issue fines, and seek reimbursement for their removal, transport, storage and disposal.

This turned out to be an ineffective solution, dumping heavy costs on towns that they were unlikely to recover.

The state has continued to leave its shore communities helpless in dealing with abandoned vessels. In 2018, two local natural resources organizations -- the Patcong Creek Foundation and the Great Egg Harbor River Council -- decided to do something about a 15-foot fiberglass, skiff-type vessel on the marsh near the corner of Route 9 and Somers Point Mays Landing Road. That made it unsightly garbage for the roadside and back bay.

When the groups found out they’d have to pay for removal themselves, a cost more than their modest budgets could handle, they took the noble but arduous path of doing the job themselves. Seven volunteers pried the boat up with long steel rods, dragged it 100 feet on a path of plastic pipe pieces they made and winched it to the road for pickup by Somers Point.

A better solution is being proposed by Van Drew’s current successor in the Atlantic- Cape May-Cumberland 1st District, Sen. Michael Testa. He will propose legislation to permit thousands of dollars in state funds to be used to remove hundreds of boats abandoned in the state’s waterways.

That’s a good start, but this oceanfront state with 130 miles of coast and hundreds of bays, creeks, coves and rivers needs to do more. Florida takes a comprehensive approach to the derelict boat problem and maintains a map showing the location of each such vessel, including whether it is a hazard to navigation.

The boating and beach communities of residents and visitors are crucial to New Jersey’s economy. They shouldn’t have to put up with often hazardous junked vehicles marring the beauty of the Jersey Shore.