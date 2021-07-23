Our view: NJ must keep the electricity reliable as it pursues clean energy agenda

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The greatest increase in cleared capacity -- plants qualifying for capacity payments -- was among nuclear generators. They added 4,460 megawatts to their total in the prior auction.

Natural gas and the renewable wind and solar generators also increased, with 942 megawatts for gas and a combined 312 megawatts for wind and solar, according to PJM.

Just as important was the steep decline in cleared capacity among coal-fired generators -- 8,175 megawatts less than the 2018 auction. Brian Lipman, litigation manager for the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel, told NJ Spotlight, “The writing is on the wall for coal. It is too expensive.”

For more than a year, New Jersey has been threatening to abandon participation in the PJM grid because officials want the market for reserve capacity to include more solar and wind generation, which the state has generously subsidized.

The problem is, as Texas demonstrated, solar and wind power are dependent on favorable weather conditions. Until massive battery storage becomes cheaper and commonplace, solar and wind can’t be counted on to deliver reserve power whenever it is needed.