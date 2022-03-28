Our view: NJ must ease the unemployment tax burden it helped inflate

For many years New Jersey’s businesses taxes and regulatory zeal have done much to discourage investment and jobs. Residents are poorer as a result, with fewer employment opportunities, lower pay, and higher taxes themselves.

As it has for the past decade, this year New Jersey leads the nation in putting the highest tax burden on businesses, according to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation. State government is the anti-business king because it is among the worst for nearly all of the main taxes -- corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes and property taxes.

The only business tax for which New Jersey was merely worse than average has been the unemployment insurance tax. This year the state’s ranking on that is sinking too.

Something must and can be done about that. A bill in the state Legislature would use federal COVID funds to blunt the surge in the jobless tax to cover the record unemployment benefit payments made during the pandemic. It should be enacted for many reasons.

State government itself bears responsibility for a large share of the unemployment and benefits paid, since Gov. Phil Murphy shut down and then slowed the economy more than the pandemic required. A lot of fraudulent jobless claims were paid by his failed Department of Labor & Workforce Development, but just how many it either can’t or won’t say.

New Jersey businesses this year are already paying $252 million more in jobless taxes to replenish the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Next year they will pay another extra $296.6 million. The bill would modestly spare businesses only from paying a third massive unemployment insurance tax makeup payment of $336.4 million in fiscal year 2024.

Frankly the state should use some of the many billions given it by the American Rescue Plan to repay federal funds borrowed to cover pandemic jobless benefits and to rebuild its unemployment fund to normal levels. Helping states recover fiscally from the pandemic was the intention of this windfall from the U.S.

The New Jersey Business Coalition of 100 businesses, however, already has compromised on this point, and would be satisfied to pay $557 million and be spared the smaller payment in two years.

The Senate Labor Committee approved the bill earlier this month, sending it to the Budget and Appropriations Committee. Assembly by Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, D-Burlington, Camden, introduced an identical bill that is in the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee.

This particular excessive burden on businesses directly discourages employment in New Jersey. Since the amount of unemployment tax depends on the number of employees, businesses can reduce their contribution to these massive makeup payments by trimming their staffing.

The Legislature and the governor should ease this lingering pandemic burden on businesses with the state’s federal grant intended for such purposes, and not make the worst state for business even worse.