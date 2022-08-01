Our view: NJ licensing to bring consistency to local policing

One ill-conceived bit of home rule quietly fell 10 days ago with New Jersey’s enactment of uniform, statewide standards for hiring and firing police officers.

The overdue law creating a licensing system for police passed the Legislature with overwhelming support and was signed July 21 by Gov. Phil Murphy. 46 others states already license police for consistency.

Currently police are subject to local systems of oversight and punishment for misconduct. In a year and a half -- the law takes effect Jan. 1, 2024 -- New Jersey will apply standards to all departments and officers. The law specifies infractions for which police can lose the license, including if they are convicted of a crime, convicted of domestic violence, have two or more DUI offenses or exhibit discriminatory behavior online. Officers also will be required to pass psychological exams and take training courses throughout their careers as a condition of licensing. The Police Training Commission will develop standards for existing and newly hired officers, replacing a patchwork of local and state standards.

Statewide licensing will have many benefits. Police will no longer have the ability, misused by public workers in general, to move to another jurisdiction and leave their misdeeds behind. The possibility of well-connected officers getting favorable treatment will be diminished, increasing public confidence in police oversight. Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin said another will be that good officers will be less likely to “have their reputations unfairly tarnished by the indiscretions of a relative few.”

The law was broadly supported not just by elected representatives and many government agencies, but by activist and interest organizations including police groups such as the state Policemen’s Benevolent Association and the state Fraternal Order of Police.

Police reform advocates welcomed the licensing law but took the occasion to complain about the delay in getting their related goals fulfilled, including strong civilian police review boards, an end to limits on suing police for actions on duty, and making public police misconduct reports. In response to questions after signing the law, Murphy said he would not commit to supporting any of those proposals, not yet anyway. “This one didn’t happen overnight either,” he told NJ Advance Media.

Police licensing will take longer to implement, and we’re glad the state is giving itself time to do it right, get the benefits and not create new problems.