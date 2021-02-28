Our view: NJ legalization rush makes underage marijuana, alcohol penalty free

The administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and his fellow Democrats controlling the Legislature didn’t address the issue of underage use of marijuana until long after they ensured it would be legal. They rigidly avoided any discussion of the harms of cannabis especially to youngsters as they pushed to turn the drug, still federally illegal, into a taxable New Jersey industry.

When it came time for the enabling legislation, suddenly they remembered the children who they had claimed would be prohibited from using powerful legal marijuana. Murphy wanted civil penalties for those under 21 using the drug.

But Democratic legislators didn’t want to burden underage users with even civil fines, let alone misdemeanor charges, so they sent Murphy a marijuana industry bill with no penalties — just repeated warnings — for underage marijuana users. For good measure, they also removed all penalties statewide for underage drinking of alcoholic beverages.

At the same time they restricted law enforcement interaction with teenagers, children and anyone up to the age of 21 smoking pot or drinking or both. Their pro-pot-industry campaign vow that underage use would be prohibited apparently was a self-serving ruse.