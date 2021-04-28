Our view: NJ homeless help wasted by system easily gamed by those ineligible

When government sets up a social welfare program that is easily misused, the benefit is often undermined by wasting tax dollars that could have helped those in need and training people to steal from the public.

That unfortunately appears to be the case with the virtuous attempt begun last year to quickly provide emergency housing to low-income people who need it.

The state launched its NJ 211 program last March. People with incomes low enough to qualify for general welfare assistance can call the number and get a free hotel room that night in the city they’re calling from.

The state pays for that night, and if they’re eligible for continued housing, the state and federal government cover the costs.

If they don’t qualify, the NJ 211 program might give them a room anyway since it can’t check their income eligibility. And if they then refuse to leave the room, state and federal anti-eviction policies that are lingering as the pandemic winds down prevent their removal. The hotel is stuck with a nonpaying and misbehaving guest.

No wonder Galloway Township and Absecon hotels have quit the program.