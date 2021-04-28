Our view: NJ homeless help wasted by system easily gamed by those ineligible

When government sets up a social welfare program that is easily misused, the benefit is often undermined by wasting tax dollars that could have helped those in need and training people to steal from the public.
That unfortunately appears to be the case with the virtuous attempt begun last year to quickly provide emergency housing to low-income people who need it.
The state launched its NJ 211 program last March. People with incomes low enough to qualify for general welfare assistance can call the number and get a free hotel room that night in the city they’re calling from.
The state pays for that night, and if they’re eligible for continued housing, the state and federal government cover the costs.
If they don’t qualify, the NJ 211 program might give them a room anyway since it can’t check their income eligibility. And if they then refuse to leave the room, state and federal anti-eviction policies that are lingering as the pandemic winds down prevent their removal. The hotel is stuck with a nonpaying and misbehaving guest.
No wonder Galloway Township and Absecon hotels have quit the program.
The destination often chosen for NJ 211 callers in Atlantic City was the Madison Hotel. The significant increase of people there made it a chaotic hotel, according to John McLernon, Atlantic County director of Social Services.
Violent incidents at the Madison included the shooting death of a man in August. Then in March, law enforcement executing search warrants for six apartments there found three guns and large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy. Ten were arrested.
Shortly thereafter, the city closed the hotel for numerous code violations. The following week, when callers seeking free emergency rooms were offered housing at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission instead of a hotel, they suddenly didn’t need it, McLernon said.
He and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said there is a simple and sensible solution. A commonly used app makes it possible to quickly verify income eligibility of the callers seeking rooms. McLernon said the state has told him that NJ 211 operators aren’t cleared to use the app.
As they pointed out, that could easily be remedied with an executive order from Gov. Murphy or by deputizing the operators.
The state should get this done and help ensure the program delivers the benefits the public is paying for, instead of the violent, criminal chaos the public wants to prevent.
