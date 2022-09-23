Our view: NJ gas-car ban would impede healthy EV market

Every major automaker in the world is committed to fully transitioning to electric vehicles. They’ve each invested billions of dollars in an unprecedented effort to reach that goal as soon as infrastructure and consumers allow.

Crony-capitalist governments in the U.S. and Europe already are heavily subsidizing this transition. The wave of new EV models has started and will swell far beyond consumer demand in the months ahead. Other than perhaps revising regulations to facilitate private investment in vehicle charging networks, there’s no need for further government meddling.

Yet California has decided to ban the sale of gasoline vehicles, phasing them out by 2035. Environmental interest groups want New Jersey to follow California’s lead as usual.

“To meet New Jersey’s climate goals, we have to adopt California car standards this year. The EV transition has to speed up,’’ Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey, told NJ Spotlight. He said the state needs to spend much more.

Only allowing sales of electric vehicles “is the next logical step,” according to Pam Frank, CEO of ChargEVC, a coalition of manufacturers of charging equipment, car dealerships and zero-emission advocates.

The administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and Democrats controlling the Legislature, who set the abstract and poorly supported goal of using only what they deem “clean energy” by 2050, haven’t committed yet to the California sales ban on gas-engine cars. But since New Jersey has followed California’s meddling in the auto market for two decades, a mandated end to sales of gasoline-powered cars must be considered likely in the Garden State.

A leader on the party’s climate change legislation, Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex County, said California’s ban would “probably” be adopted. “The sooner we get to electric vehicles, the better,” Smith said, adding an important qualifier, “but it’s got to be doable.’’

Indeed, that’s exactly the approach of the auto industry. Companies must actually engineer and build vehicles whose performance is worth their cost, and many of them will have to be affordable to the great majority of people in the world who are not affluent.

Smith also had doubts about how soon such a sweeping environmental mandate would be acceptable to consumers. “I don’t know whether the citizenry is ready for it,’’ he said.

Despite those issues, California will start fining auto manufacturers that fail to meet targets for selling zero-emission vehicles, with the requirements getting higher until only EVs are allowed by 2035. That probably will increase the already high prices of electric vehicles.

California is allowing people to keep driving gas-powered vehicles they already own or acquire before the total ban takes effect. That’s sure to increase demand and prices for them too, as long as the oil-and-gas market isn’t too restricted by governments.

The sad thing is that even the total electrification of cars and trucks in America wouldn’t result in a significant reduction in average temperatures a century from now. The transition to cleaner vehicles needs to be part of a more effective approach to climate, but the partisans who want it in the worst possible way have shown no appetite for that.

New Jersey government officials and environmental activists have nowhere near the expertise to understand and manage the global rise of electric vehicles. They should focus on not screwing up how that transition plays out in New Jersey, so they don’t add to the sizable costs and sacrifices residents will have to bear in the years ahead.