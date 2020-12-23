Our view: NJ economy, politics require rushed tax breaks for businesses

Gov. Phil Murphy and his fellow Democrats leading the Legislature in less than a week have rushed through a plan for more corporate tax breaks than ever.

This is the same Murphy who last year railed against the state tax credits that benefited South Jersey businesses and his political foes within his party. The same who let New Jersey’s tax incentives program expire last year and insisted on a hard cap on total tax credits that legislators rejected.

Well, after months of talking with each other, corporations, unions and other special interests, Democratic leaders are finally on the same page — and it says the state will offer up to $14 billion in tax breaks over seven years.

The leaders of progressive political organizations that counted on Murphy to eviscerate incentives for corporations (economy be damned) felt betrayed by the “reform” and how it was produced.

Brandon McCoy, president of New Jersey Policy Perspective, said, “It really undermines I think a lot of the things this administration said they believed in.” The director of New Jersey Working Families, Sue Altman, whose protest at a hearing on tax incentives last year had to be ended by State Troopers, said, “I’m really disappointed and this is really ill-conceived.”