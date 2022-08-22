Our view: NJ doesn’t need special law against lawsuits to silence

Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, has again introduced a bill that he and others think would give judges more power to dismiss lawsuits that attempt to silence critics.

Such legal actions are called “SLAPPs,” short for strategic lawsuits against public participation. Often they represent attempts by a commercial entity to restrain comments and efforts believed to be interfering with the business.

The public interest is rarely in suppressing speech, so it goes without saying that an attempt to silence critics would need extraordinary justification and almost never be upheld by courts. The law of the land already is powerfully on the side of free speech.

That suggests that a new law specifically targeting lawsuits against public participation isn’t needed. New Jersey courts don’t think so, and the fact that Moriarty has pushed this bill in vain the prior three legislative sessions suggests his peers in the Legislature don’t think so either.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press says New Jersey courts don’t recognize a specific “SLAPPback” lawsuit, “finding it unnecessary given the existence of the similar but broader” ability to sue for malicious use of the legal process, “which the court reiterated with strong language.”

Those who feel that a lawsuit is an effort to suppress or retaliate for exercising their constitutional rights of expression or to petition already can get relief by showing the lawsuit was brought without probable cause and motivated by malice. Such a filing for relief is considered a “special grievance” -- a response to an interference with a liberty interest -- which may include suppression of public debate.

Moriarty and supporters of his and similar bills say the threat is that deep-pocketed companies and powerful officials use SLAPP lawsuits to stifle conversation or criticism about issues of public concern. But an ordinary business couple filed the lawsuit that resulted in the New Jersey Supreme Court clarifying that malicious use of process affords a remedy to someone victimized by a SLAPP suit. In that 1986 case, a couple who had purchased a beach club in Sea Bright, Monmouth County, sued a neighbor who had opposed their expansion of the club.

The courts in New Jersey have made clear the method to use to get adequate relief from lawsuits trying to silence critics or suppress public engagement on issues. Absent a convincing demonstration that existing law doesn’t work well enough in this regard, adding another statute could do more harm than good.