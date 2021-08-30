Our view: NJ disclosure of police disciplinary cases begins

Before he left New Jersey, then-Attorney General Gurbir Grewal last year directed police departments in the state to start releasing information on officers who have been fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days for misconduct.
This month names and information about the 203 officers who were subject to major discipline from June 15 through Dec. 31 of last year were made public and available online. There are more than 38,000 police officers in New Jersey, and serious misconduct was reported at least once in 87 law enforcement agencies out of approximately 500 departments.
Among those disciplined locally were a detective in the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office who was suspended 25 days for an off-duty domestic incident; a Middle Township officer suspended 45 days after an out-of-state charge of driving while intoxicated; and an Ocean City officer suspended 40 days for a domestic incident and the results of a harassment investigation.
A dozen cases were reported among correctional officers at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, according to NJ Advance Media.
The cause of the disciplinary action sometimes wasn’t clear. An officer in Camden County was demoted for failing to “manage a critical incident.” The county later said the officer had an on-duty encounter with a supervisor that constituted “neglect of duty.”
The new disclosure can also reveal less information. A Jersey City officer was suspended 90 days after he “negligently discharged a firearm while off duty and on his personal property,” breaking a rule concerning guns and “intoxicants.” But an earlier police department report said a “member of this agency ... retrieved a firearm after consuming 6-8 beers” and “negligently discharged a round ... during a dispute.”
Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said the disclosures would “build greater public trust while promoting professionalism.”
The New Jersey Press Association, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and The Press of Atlantic City want New Jersey to follow the lead of some other states and classify all police disciplinary files as public records accessible by the media and the public.
There is a bill in the state Legislature to do just that. S. 2656, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, has slowly moved through committees, reaching the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee in May.
Without full disclosure, departments might be tempted to limit suspensions to four days or less to avoid the reporting requirement.
But with full disclosure, police organizations might be less inclined to bring disciplinary charges in less serious cases.
This is also a particularly bad time for government at any level to take actions that might discourage retention of police officers or new recruits. A June survey of nearly 200 departments by the nonprofit Police Executive Research Forum found a shockingly high 45% increase in retirement rates and a nearly 20% increase in resignations for the past 12 months. This as new police hiring dropped 5%.
Bruck called the first police discipline data release a first step in an ongoing process. We’d add that it’s also one factor among several in the challenging reconstruction of the public-police relationship.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.