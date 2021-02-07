Our view: NJ crackdown on sports books manipulating gamblers needs teeth

A case last year raised doubts about the effectiveness of New Jersey’s oversight and regulation of its burgeoning new gambling industries. Sports book DraftKings allowed 54 gamblers to keep betting past the limits they had set. Far worse is that the state was unaware of the infraction for several months and learned from self-reporting by DraftKings.

The company was fined $5,000. That’s not even a rounding error in an industry that took in more than $6 billion in wagers last year in New Jersey.

The most immediate challenge for regulators is to rigorously monitor withdrawal requests by gamblers and the response of sports books to them.

That may give the DGE an opportunity to show that it’s ready to do more than simply warn about attempts to reverse withdrawals by gamblers. By making an example of one or more offenders with substantial fines, the state would show it has a bite to back up its bark. Then if there are repeat offenders, license suspensions would be the appropriate regulatory response.

New Jersey is considered to have a strong gambling regulatory structure and its sports and online gambling oversight has served as a model for other states that have followed it into those markets.

Banishing this sort of attempt by sports books to manipulate gamblers to their detriment would benefit the people of this state and others across the nation.