Our view: NJ clings to telephone pole tax in the age of cellphones

New Jersey isn’t just about increasing taxes and finding new taxes and fees to feed its uncontrolled appetite for revenue. Government in this state is also about holding onto all of its existing taxes, even if their expiration was once envisioned.

In 1997, a state law specified that when a telecom company ceased to provide landline phone service to more than 51% of a municipality, it would no longer be subject to a tax on its poles and wires.

This business personal property tax since 1993 has only been levied on telecom and petroleum refining firms. Since the state’s telecom infrastructure was developed by Bell Telephone and acquired by its successor, Verizon, that’s the only company that New Jersey towns tax for landline poles and wires.

For 25 years, Verizon has been informing municipalities when more than half their residents no longer use its landline phone service. Now that almost everyone has mobile phone service, many have dropped the old wired house phone they no longer need.

A few years ago Hopewell Township sued Verizon in tax court to make it keep paying the pole tax, arguing that the 1997 relief from the tax was only supposed to be available in towns that met the 51% standard at time. That’s absurd, since the cellphone age had hardly begun then. And a tax court in 2012 already had found that the 51% test must be applied annually.

Sen. Holly Schepisi, R-Bergen, claims the courts are wrongly interpreting the 1997 law, that the Legislature only intended to provide one-time relief from the pole tax in almost no municipalities.

Schepisi has introduced a bill that would eliminate the tax relief altogether so New Jersey municipalities keep getting their tax revenue from Verizon. She imagined that towns getting the revenue would use it to lessen their property tax burden.

Her bill would also extend the tax to the property of wireless telephone companies, including “small cell network nodes, which are low-powered radio access nodes that generally consist of small radios and antennas that are two or three feet long and placed on existing and new utility poles, street lights, signs, and signal light poles with the purpose of increasing the capacity of wireless network service.”

Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, has proposed a company-specific pole and wire tax on Verizon, since it is the only telephone company that held a regional monopoly before the enactment of the federal Telecommunications Act of 1996. We hope this isn’t the start of levying individualized business taxes.

Turner said her proposed tax on Verizon would “help reduce the property taxes that are so onerous here in New Jersey.” Only shameless politicians could say that with a straight face. Far greater revenues have flowed into municipalities and schools with no reduction in property taxes.

Hopewell got $50,000 in taxes from the Verizon annually, a tiny fraction of the borough’s $4 million a year in revenue. The town of Emerson, which prompted Schepisi to introduce her bill, got just $23,000 in pole tax, barely a rounding error in its $14.5 million in revenue. No wonder Schepisi wants to extend the tax to other telecom companies.

Residents and businesses won’t get lower property taxes if these bills are enacted, but they would get to pay more for their phones, cellphones, internet and other telecom services to cover the increased costs of their providers.

The hunger for tax revenue must be sharp for such revenue crumbs to become important.

New Jersey’s leaders, ever more desperate for money, seem to have a new maxim:

“Make new taxes and keep the old, one is silver, the other gold.”