Our view: NJ clears big utility to install smart meters, sends the bill to customers

All New Jersey electric utilities have proposed changing their customers’ meters to digitally networked ones since the state moratorium on them ended last year. These so-called smart meters enable utilities to cut costs and improve some services.

Smart utility meters are a routine extension of improved technology and bound to happen. They’re already installed on 90 million American homes.

But, as we said when Atlantic City Electric described its proposal last year, paying for them should reflect who benefits most from them.

The state Board of Public Utilities took a different approach recently when it approved New Jersey’s biggest utility, Public Service Electric & Gas, to spend $707 million the next four years to install smart meters for 2.3 million customers. Customers will get that bill beginning the next time PSE&G asks for an increase in its base rate for electricity.

One big advantage of the meters for utilities is they allow power usage to be read remotely on a computer. The workers who walk from house to house reading meters won’t be needed anymore, eliminating their jobs and substantial costs to utilities. For PSE&G, that’s a couple of hundred workers.