One of Phil Murphy’s explicit promises when he first ran for governor was to quit raiding New Jersey’s Clean Energy Fund for unrelated purposes. Once in office, he couldn’t resist spending the funds for things other than supporting cleaner energy sources.

The 2020-21 budget of Murphy and Democrats in the Legislature diverted $61 million of the fund to subsidize union-dominated NJ Transit’s operating expenses. Another $40 million was simply moved to the general fund where they could spend it anywhere.

Environmentalists who hoped their progressive governor would find true religion once he had enough money got another shock recently. Despite increasing state spending 41% since he’s been in office to a wildly excessive $49 billion a year budget, Murphy continues to take millions from the Clean Energy Fund for other, preferred spending priorities.

A report prepared by New Jersey Policy Perspective found that since 2017, $533 million was diverted to pay for unrelated state programs and services.

The “Stop the Raids: The Clean Energy Fund Should Fund Clean Energy” report pained environmental organizations.

New Jersey Citizen Action’s executive director, Dena Mottola Jaborska, told New Jersey 101.5 that the state was abandoning “low- and moderate-income families … by diverting essential funds away from fighting the growing climate catastrophe simply to plug budget holes.”

Environment New Jersey and other environmental, labor and advocacy groups meekly asked the Murphy administration to finally end the funding raids this year.

The New Jersey Sierra Club demanded that state government “use the ratepayer's money responsibly," which points to another issue with this misleading fund.

Residents pay an average of $64 a year into the Clean Energy Fund through so-called “societal benefit charges” added to their utility bills. (The total of such charges is more than $200 a year.) The claim of a virtuous climate purpose in practice also has created another general tax, but without so far provoking New Jersey taxpayers.

Let this be a lesson to partisans who tolerate governmental misbehavior from elected officials who make a show of supporting what they believe is important. Those officials might be using their loyalty and playing special interests off each other, so they can reward their allies and bolster their political futures.

The path to unsustainable spending and borrowing is paved with good intentions, but none is worth the economic hell it brings.