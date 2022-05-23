Our view: NJ cannabis law needs police-use fix

The first major hole in the New Jersey law creating a legal marijuana industry has become obvious. The Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act doesn’t deal with the conflict between state legalization and federal law classifying cannabis as a Schedule I controlled substance -- as illegal as heroin and other drugs.

Apparently it didn’t occur to leaders of the Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy that ignoring this conflict would put law enforcement officers in a difficult position. Their support of federal law is essential to their work.

Acting state Attorney General Matthew Platkin was just doing his job recently when he announced that off-duty police officers are permitted to consume cannabis products just like any other adult in New Jersey and shouldn’t face discipline for doing so under the state’s legal marijuana law. He sent the memo to police chiefs and directors advising them that the cannabis legalization law specifically says departments “may not take any adverse action against any officers because they do or do not use cannabis off duty.” (We’re so glad legislators also protected police from being disciplined for failing to use pot.)

The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association saw the danger to its members of the conflict in federal and state marijuana laws and warned them about the possible consequences of using cannabis when not working. “If I was an active-duty officer that’s going to be in a patrol car the next day or in a prison cellblock in a day or two, I would ask you to please wait,” said state PBA President Pat Colligan. “We’re not really taking a hard yes or no position. We’re just saying we don’t want anyone to be the test case. This is really murky ground. Let’s be careful about it.”

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, pointed to the essential problem: “Federal law precludes a user of marijuana from owning a gun. That is something that the legalization proponents likely never considered.” He called the cannabis law “reckless and short-sighted” and criticized “Murphy’s continuing ignorance about how our federal system of government works.”

Some legislative supporters of the law realized they had created a problem. State Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, said, “As a mayor and pro law enforcement senator, I respectfully disagree with the directive to allow off-duty police officers to smoke weed. With cannabis remaining in one’s system for 30 days, police will subject themselves to never ending lawsuits and questioning of their judgments.”

Sarlo said he hoped the Legislature would “modify the law to match all the other states that have zero tolerance for use of off duty cannabis by police.” Gov. Murphy said he’s “open-minded” to prohibiting legal recreational marijuana use by law enforcers while they’re off duty.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop took action. He said the city’s police leadership will issue a directive informing its 1,000 officers that they cannot use cannabis, whether on or off duty. “N.J.’s policies allowing law enforcement to smoke is an outlier nationally and one that will put our officers and community at risk with impaired judgment,” Fulop said, adding that unlike alcohol there is no test to tell if a person is under the influence of marijuana.

Two years ago the Daigle Law Group in Connecticut clarified how the federal-state conflict on cannabis directly affects law enforcers. Federal firearms provisions specify that no person “who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substances” may “possess … or … receive any firearm or ammunition,” it said in an advisory. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in 2011 that “any person who uses or is addicted to marijuana, regardless of whether his or her state has passed legislation authorizing marijuana use for medicinal purposes, is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.” An indisputably essential part of a police officer’s job is to lawfully possess and use a firearm and ammunition.

The Legislature and Murphy need to fix the cannabis law immediately by joining other states in prohibiting the use of the drug by law enforcers.

The issue can be revisited when and if cannabis is legalized federally and a test is developed showing whether a person is under the drug’s influence. Then might be the time to consider whether it’s fair to stop only certain public officers from getting high.