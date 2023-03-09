The bald eagle has been the symbol of the United States since it was chosen by the leaders of the new nation 240 years ago.

By the mid-20th century, the eagle had become the symbol of environmental degradation and the unforeseen consequences of chemicals when it was all but extirpated from the states where it had impressed the American Colonists. DDT, an effective pesticide seemingly harmless to people, accumulated in nature’s food chains. As it concentrated in predatory birds, it stopped their reproduction. A DDT ban was an early action of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency created by President Richard Nixon, though a decade later there were still cans of it on the shelves of some South Jersey hardware stores.

Bald eagles still thrived where the pesticide wasn’t used much, such as in Alaska and Canada. But since DDT persists in the environment for decades and eagles enlarge their territories slowly, it would have taken a century or more before bald eagles would reproduce again in this state.

New Jersey Bald Eagle Project greatly accelerated that process in a wildlife remediation program so successful it may never be matched. Starting with one last nesting pair of eagles in Bear Swamp in Cumberland County in 1982, the project placed healthy fledglings from Canada nests and raised other eaglets big enough for release from hacking towers in wildlife preserves such as McNamara WMA in Upper Township and Tuckahoe.

Most of the young eagles thrived and the population slowly grew, delighting birders and prompting eagle festivals to celebrate the return of the bald eagles and watch them in their nests in Cumberland County.

In this century, the annual census of New Jersey’s nesting bald eagles has been about as reliable as good news gets. The recently released survey results for last year again show an increase in nesting pairs producing eggs, the vast majority growing into new members of the state’s substantial eagle population.

South Jersey alone had 14 new active eagle nests last year, half the total for the whole state. These boosted New Jersey bald eagle nests to 250, with 83% of them adding to the next generation with a total of 335 new eagle offspring.

The success of the project has turned the bald eagle from among the rarest birds in the state to one frequently encountered near water. Soaring over the Somers Point commercial district, sitting on poles and platforms in marshes, the adults of this largest of raptors are easily told by their brilliant white heads and yellow bills.

In Cape May and Atlantic counties, bald eagles were once a rare sight, but now have become relatively commonplace, glimpsed on marsh osprey platforms, in trees and on utility poles. Those coming in and out of Cape May often see eagles near the bridge over the Cape May Canal.

Ospreys have enjoyed a similar rebound, having suffered the same harm from DDT. The dissipation of the pesticide and the many nest platforms built mainly by volunteers have made fish hawks a common sight at the shore too.

Unfortunately, the New Jersey projects to restore bald eagles and ospreys couldn’t create a best practice that would bring similar benefits to many other endangered and threatened birds.

Piping plovers, least terns, black skimmers and northern harriers are signature Jersey Shore birds that remain endangered despite decades-long efforts to protect their nesting populations and increase their numbers. Even other predators that suffered from DDT poisoning such as kestrels and red-shouldered hawks haven’t risen as the contaminant has fallen.

The difference is that much of the habitat for bald eagles and ospreys remained intact after the pesticide took them out of it. With DDT banned, restoration efforts put them back into welcoming, supportive natural niches they were evolved to thrive in.

The undisturbed beaches needed by sand nesters are just about gone. The deep forests of the red-shouldered hawk and the meadow edges of the kestrel are giving way to development.

Dozens of wild animals won’t remain in New Jersey’s future unless we can leave a place for them. At the rate we’re going, the only place they’ll appear will be in the memories of old timers.