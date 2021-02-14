Our view: NJ bungles vaccine hotline in echo of jobless claim fiasco

New Jersey residents pour tens of billions of dollars a year into their state government. For that kind of money, they should get at least minimal service.
Instead, the millions who lost their jobs last year to pandemic closures and public pullbacks got a frustrating months-long debacle from the Phil Murphy administration. As their bills mounted, their claims were botched by the understaffed Division of Unemployment using 40-year-old computers. The state wouldn’t even answer the phone or respond to emails from people desperate to get help with claims for benefits they had earned and paid for. A year later, an unknown number of them are still waiting or have given up.
Like a repeating nightmare, once again the administration’s inability to prepare for an obvious and urgent major need has left countless thousands helpless as their stress and fears mount. Only this time, instead of their household budget and maybe home itself being in jeopardy, their survival of the pandemic is at stake.
The administration announced in January that its hotline for qualified people to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment would open more than two weeks ago, on Jan. 25.
More than 58,000 calls were received that day. Who knows how many more tried to call and couldn’t get through. Of those who did, the number who got vaccine appointments was zero.
A week later, callers still could only demonstrate their eligibility for a shot. They couldn’t get an appointment or get on a list to get one — couldn’t even get an idea of when they might get vaccinated.
Another week went by. At Gov. Phil Murphy’s Monday coronavirus briefing, Health Department Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced the hotline had started making appointments. She said the call center over the weekend took more than 16,000 calls and 286 people had made appointments. That’s 2%, not what we’d call meaningful service.
But even then, some people couldn’t schedule their vaccination through the hotline. They said they were told not that there were no appointments available, but that the hotline workers didn’t have the capability to make appointments at all. Or they were ditched by recorded messages telling them to wait for a representative who never got on the line, or just to hang up and call back later.
The Murphy administration should have created one statewide online and phone signup system for vaccinations long before the first shots arrived from the federal government. Vaccine distribution and administration had devolved into chaos before it tried to implement the obvious solution, and now it has botched that.
New Jersey residents, especially its elderly and others at high risk of COVID-19, deserve much better. They’ve even paid for it.
