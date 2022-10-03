Our view: NJ already has strong gun-storage rules

New Jersey has among the most restrictive firearms regulations in the nation. This year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming the right of individuals to carry arms seems likely to loosen them a bit.

This doesn’t mean gun control in New Jersey couldn’t be more effective in preventing unlawful violence without infringing on the right to arms. It does mean improvements to substantial existing restrictions get more difficult to come up with and implement.

Rutgers University and its New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center are embarked on a three-year study to find improvements and lobby for them. The campaign will include a series of surveys by the Rutgers center in partnership with the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling.

The first such survey reported last month, a thin poll of 1,018 residents with a 4% margin of error, focused on the safe storage of guns. Weapons are present in the homes of about a sixth of New Jersey residents, half of the national average.

The survey found most residents store their firearms locked and unloaded at home, while 15% store them unlocked, 20% store them loaded, and 10% store them in their vehicles. About 8% of gun owners said they always or almost always carry guns outside their homes.

The Rutgers center urged state changes to make gun storage more secure. Legislation to do that failed to advance in the Legislature last year. In support of its effort, the center pointed to the risk that children could handle an unsafely stored gun and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else.

But New Jersey already has a strong law regulating gun storage to prevent child access. Someone with a gun faces criminal liability for access by a child unless they store it securely in a locked container, in a secure location, or with a trigger lock, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Firearm dealers must warn buyers that “it is a criminal offense, punishable by a fine and imprisonment, for an adult to leave a loaded firearm within easy access of a minor.” Dealers also must include a trigger lock or a locked case, gun box, container or other secure facility with every handgun sold. The state’s KeepSafe program gives $5 off purchase of trigger locks.

The bill introduced last year, the New Jersey Safe Storage of Firearms Act, would make arms owners criminally responsible for secure weapons storage in general, not just from access by children. Owners would have to keep firearms unloaded and in a gun safe or other securely locked container, and store the ammunition for them separately in another locked container. Failure to adhere to the act’s many provisions may result in seizure of the weapons.

“We need to be really thinking as a state about how we can persuasively promote secure storage, because that protects against just about every form of gun violence,” said Michael D. Anestis, executive director of the Gun Violence Research Center. “It’s a really effective tool that isn’t a threat to the Second Amendment.”

Perhaps. Residents of dangerous neighborhoods, for example, may find their self-defense against home invasion compromised by the need to keep their firearms and the ammunition for them each locked in separate locations. Having to unlock two locations and load their weapon in an emergency might be found to be an infringement on their right to arm themselves.

The Rutgers-Eagleton survey also seeks differences among respondents who identify with political parties, which could be used in electoral campaigns.

The center would be more persuasive if it worked up accurate data on cases in which New Jersey’s extensive gun regulations proved inadequate. Just how many instances have there been of children or others getting inappropriate and tragic access to legally owned guns despite the existing regulations?

If the center also has a political goal, it’s an institutional shortcoming that compromises its work and service to the public.