Our view: NJ a hotspot in catalytic converter theft crime spree

Your car or truck looks fine, you start it, and you freeze at the loud sound of catastrophic exhaust system failure. That’s usually how drivers discover they’ve become one of the growing crowd of victims of catalytic converter theft.

Reported thefts of catalytic converters increased from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The converter, located on the exhaust pipe roughly midway between the engine and the muffler, uses a chemical reaction to make engine emissions safer. The catalysts for the reactions are typically three precious metals -- platinum, palladium and rhodium. The prices of all three have risen sharply in the last decade.

A thief using a battery-powered reciprocating saw can slide under a vehicle and remove the catalytic converter in a couple of minutes. Thieves sell them for $300 to more than $1,000 apiece, and more still for those from hybrid vehicles whose cooler exhaust requires more of the precious metals in the converter. Vehicle owners without full insurance coverage typically pay from $1,000 to $3,000 to replace stolen converters.

Police in Absecon recently warned there have been catalytic converter thefts there from vehicles parked outside people’s homes. Similar reports have come from all over New Jersey.

Last month, two men in Jackson Township, Monmouth County, were charged after a surveillance camera recorded a converter theft. Security cameras are among recommendations for discouraging the thefts, along with care where a vehicle is parked, motion-activated lighting and even theft warning devices.

In March alone three thefts were reported in one week in Westfield, Union County, and five more in Secaucus, Hudson County.

New Jersey may well be a hotspot for converter theft. Last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark charged four men in a scheme to steal catalytic converters from vehicles in New Jersey and transport the stolen goods to New York. Carlos Gonzalez Sabino, 27, and Marcos Rivas Cruz, 21, both of the Bronx, New York; Juan Jose Flores Nolasco, 27, of Paterson, New Jersey; and Jeffrey Sena, 27, of New Rochelle, New York, were charged with interstate transportation of stolen goods. Surveillance indicated a white BMW was involved in 15 converter thefts. When it was stopped, law enforcement officials found seven stolen catalytic converters (worth about $5,600 total) and apprehended the defendants. Interstate transportation of stolen goods carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and maximum fine of $250,000.

Some states are increasing the penalties for catalytic converter thefts. In New Jersey, it is only a disorderly persons offense for the first and second violations.

States also are trying to make it harder for thieves to sell the stolen converters to metal recyclers by adding documentation and records-keeping requirements.

None of this will change the fact that parking a vehicle just once in a risky location, especially overnight, is all it takes to become a victim.

For what it’s worth, car repair information service CarFax says the past three years, the vehicles in the Northeast most often targeted for converter theft have been the Ford F-Series, Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Jeep Patriot, Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, Subaru Outback, Ford Econoline, Chevrolet Silverado and Nissan Altima.

Government efforts to make people buy electric vehicles will at least eventually put an end to this crime spree. They have no exhaust, no emissions needing treatment with catalytic precious metals, and no converters to steel. They’ll probably be targeted for something, though, once there are many more of them.