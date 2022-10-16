Our view: NJ, A.C. advance clean & safe agenda with police tech

A state and local partnership to provide Atlantic City and its Police Department more effective technology is the latest benefit of New Jersey oversight of the city since rescuing it from near bankruptcy.

Earlier this month the state Department of Community Affairs, city government and Stockton University announced that they will equip the city with the highly regarded Compstat and CitiStat programs. These data-based management systems help officials deliver better outcomes, the first for police and the second for all city departments.

Compstat has proven its value at many metropolitan police departments, including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Newark. The core components of the program are timely and accurate information or intelligence; rapid deployment of resources; effective tactics; and relentless follow-up.

CitiStat, first used two decades ago in Baltimore, enables city governments to track, analyze, appraise and improve the services of every department. The system lets the public report issues such as potholes, broken streetlights and lapses in trash collection and code enforcement. Regular meetings for residents with department heads are built into the program, to get public input and motivate departments to improve performance and results.

“We believe CitiStat and CompStat can be transformative for Atlantic City,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who as DCA commissioner leads state oversight of the city. “The city can use the two programs to effectively examine quality-of-life concerns affecting neighborhoods and, in the process, make Atlantic City a better place to buy a home, raise children, establish a business or take a vacation.”

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said is administration “is intent on making the city as clean and safe as possible. … These programs have made a positive difference in other cities in the state and nation and can certainly do the same in Atlantic City, especially with the support of the state and Stockton behind the effort.”

The new technology will build on the city’s success with Risk Terrain Modeling, developed by Rutgers University, to analyze crime patterns for better prevention and enforcement. A new police deployment plan will accompany the CitiStat and CompStat rollout.

Police Chief James Sarkos said that starting in February, the force will transition to 11-hour shifts and increase officer visibility in neighborhoods. The state will pay to place security cameras in all city neighborhoods, and the city already has installed license plate readers at all entrances and exits.

Jacqueline Suarez, head of Local Government Services for the DCA, said the programs will help to achieve a cleaner, safer city -- the top request of residents, visitors and business owners. “It’s the mantra from everybody,” Suarez said.

This year might go down in history as the city’s turning point on these fundamental qualities of life.

For some months now, the city has hosted weekly Clean and Safe Atlantic City meetings of a bipartisan group of local, county and state officials as well as other stakeholders. Working with Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds and through courts and city police, the group has made a remarkable difference on such persistent problems as minor crime repeat offenders, illegal use of ATVs and nonfunctional streetlights.

More involvement by state officials is essential to some solutions pursed by Clean and Safe Atlantic City, such as a mental health court similar to recovery courts for addiction, ATV regulations and freeing the city’s tourism district from being a magnet for those with addiction or mental health issues. Law enforcement says every one of the city’s 350 homeless have one, the other or both.

These efforts are the most crucial to helping Atlantic City reach its potential as a thriving tourism destination -- a great benefit to the people of the city, the county and the whole state. There is lots of work to be done and plenty of credit to be earned, so we hope that collaboration continues and wasteful political rivalry doesn’t intrude.