Our view: New threat to Delaware Bay horseshoe crabs, red knots

The annual spring shorebird migration on the Delaware Bay shore was a world-class natural phenomenon before it was decimated by wildlife destruction for profit.

Since 2008, federal and state agencies have worked to restore the threatened red knots that mass on the beach and the 450-million-year-old horseshoe crabs whose eggs fuel the birds’ 9,000 mile migration.

Now the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, the regional overseer of fishing quotas that’s tasked with ensuring there are enough horseshoe crabs to sustain the birds, proposes a change in its rules that would allow the damaging slaughter of the past to resume.

The new threat comes after the annual count of red knots on the beach hit a record low last year.

Catching and chopping up female crabs, for low-value uses such as fertilizer and bait for snails and eels, has been banned since 2013. The restrictions on taking horseshoe crabs were supposed to remain in place until the red knot population recovered to pre-destruction levels.

Instead, toward the end of January the fisheries commission proposed changing the way it estimates red not and horseshoe crab populations, making them seem abundant enough to resume commercial use of the crabs and therefore reduce further the imperiled birds on the beach.

South Jersey wildlife biologist Larry Niles has been working to save the red knots for more than two decades. A member of the Horseshoe Crab Recovery Coalition, he’s a dissenting voice on the fisheries commission’s Horseshoe Crab Management Board that approved the changes on Jan. 26.

“The current losses of adult female crabs are poorly estimated,” Niles told NJ Spotlight. “Adding to that loss is just going to make egg densities go down and make this situation worse.”

The fisheries commission said its new sources of data and new modeling software for setting the allowed catch of horseshoe crabs will still account for the foraging needs of shorebirds.

Birding organizations have counted red knots on the bay beaches, finding about 90,000 in the 1980s. Last year, their number plunged to 6,800 -- the lowest ever. But the fisheries commission said its new method of counting came up with 45,000. Niles said the commission adds to beach birds an estimate of those that might be passing through the bay.

The commission said that if its new data and methods were in place in 2019, it could have allowed about 145,000 female crabs to be taken for profit. An attorney with Earthjustice, an environmental law nonprofit opposing the commission’s changes, said that shows the harvest of female horseshoe crabs will resume if they are finalized.

There is also a high-value use for horseshoe crabs that spares most of them but still reduces their numbers. Their primitive blue blood can be used to detect infectious bacteria and endotoxins, a biomedical test crucial to ensuring the purity of vaccines. Scientists say that even though the horseshoe crabs are released after blood extraction, a quarter or more of them die.

“Now is not the time for the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to move forward with a proposal that would further destabilize horseshoe crab and red knot populations along Delaware Bay,” said Eric Stiles, chief executive of New Jersey Audubon. “Rushing such a decision could have tragic consequences for both species and the overall ecosystem of the bay.”

We couldn’t agree more.

The fisheries commission crab management board said it’s aware that “there is considerable public concern about the potential impact” of its changes, so using the new models to allow horseshoe crab harvesting would be examined and subject to public comment.

We hope the fisheries commission reverses this potentially disastrous return to the destructive and pointless pillaging of bay wildlife. Those who care about the bay, the birds and its remarkable living fossils should look for a chance to be heard when the fisheries commission allows their comments.