Our view: New routes, services at Atlantic City International Airport up in air for awhile

This month started with Spirit Airlines, the only scheduled carrier at Atlantic City International Airport, rejecting a takeover bid from JetBlue in favor of one from Frontier airlines.

When the proposed merger of Spirit and Frontier was announced in February, we said it would create a larger deep-discount airline providing advantages to both. South Jersey’s airport also is likely to benefit from connecting to more destinations, fares that will continue to be among the lowest in the industry, and maybe more visitors flying in to Atlantic City.

Once the proposal put Spirit Airlines in play, JetBlue made a higher offer for it. But Spirit’s board of directors declined $3.6 billion in cash from JetBlue in favor of Frontier’s $2.9 billion in cash and stock, saying that JetBlue was much less likely to get federal approval to acquire Spirit.

The U.S. Department of Justice already is suing JetBlue to block its alliance with American Airlines on service to the New York and Boston areas. Spirit and Frontier told JetBlue, “We struggle to understand how JetBlue can believe DOJ, or a court, will be persuaded that JetBlue should be allowed to form an anticompetitive alliance that aligns its interests with a legacy carrier and then undertake an acquisition that will eliminate the largest (ultralow-cost) carrier.”

Some stock analysts who follow airlines questioned whether JetBlue, which offers more services at higher ticket prices, would benefit much from Spirit’s low-cost model. JetBlue has said it would reconfigure Spirit planes to match its own roomier seating layouts.

Some customers in the Atlantic City area might prefer paying more for a JetBlue flight experience that is a little closer to that with the much more expensive Big Four airlines. But those who prefer Spirit’s aim to provide the least expensive flight possible and let passengers pay for amenities a la cart would likely get a better version of that with a Spirit-Frontier merger. Both tie-ups with Spirit are intended to create a fifth large airline to compete with American, United, Delta and Southwest.

JetBlue already has said that after a takeover, it would divest itself of all Spirit assets in New York and Boston to improve its chances of regulatory approval. That suggests the future of Spirit at ACY would be less certain with JetBlue than with Frontier.

JetBlue said it will continue to pursue Spirit despite the rejection of its bid. The planned June 10 vote by Spirit shareholders on the merger with Frontier may bring more clarity, but takeover battles can go on nearly as long as competitors are willing, and then whoever prevails must get antitrust approval. This part of A.C. Airport’s future won’t touch down for several months at least.

It may only be weeks for a lesser but interesting and important addition to the airport to get started and show how it will benefit area residents and Atlantic City casinos.

A partnership between American Airlines and transportation company Landline may start as soon as June allowing passengers to check in at ACY for flights out of Philadelphia Airport. A novel and valuable aspect of the service will be clearing TSA security at the far less busy local airport before taking Landline buses directly to the planes in Philadelphia.

This innovative service has too many variables to predict the market for it. It eliminates driving to Philadelphia Airport, avoids expensive parking there and expedites check-in and security clearance. Many passengers could easily be dropped off and picked up by family or friends at ACY. The cost of these benefits will vary according to one’s flight plan with American.

Once the service is approved, people start trying it and determining its popularity. We expect the increase in ACY passengers to be modest, but the convenience to be very appealing for some.

Between the Spirit deal and the novel American shuttle, the new options for passengers in the region and whatever effects on Atlantic City tourism can only be positive. This year should show by how much.