What a surprise. A New Jersey government program that started with a good intention turned into something improper and surely contrary to the U.S. Bill of Rights.

A 2016 law requires a bit of blood be drawn from all babies born in the state for an effort to find those susceptible to some illnesses. The New Jersey Newborn Screening Program currently tests for 60 different disorders and identifies about 150 babies a year who have a rare and serious illness.

That plausible justification was undermined from the start by trampling on the right of people to keep crucial information about themselves private absent a strong public interest. For this to be legal would require a compelling and convincing case that those 150 susceptibilities previously not caught by such screenings somehow were seriously undermining public health before 2016.

Of course, once government gets hold of private information about people, it can’t be trusted to keep it secure or even avoid misusing it. Michigan has used baby blood for biomedical research and sold it to for-profit companies for research. Texas gave it to the federal government for a DNA database to use in criminal and missing persons cases. Minnesota lets researchers use the DNA to look for trends in ethnic groups and regions.

In New Jersey, four police departments have used baby DNA in five criminal investigations in recent years, prompting civil rights advocates to declare it an abuse of police powers.

Several months ago the state Office of the Public Defender and New Jersey Monitor news service sued the state Division of Public Health and Environmental Laboratories after it refused to release records detailing police use of baby blood in investigations. Last month a Superior Court judge agreed with them and ordered state health officials to reveal which police agencies retrieved the baby blood and when.

Parents aren’t told that blood samples with their infants’ DNA are stored for 23 years, that use of the samples won’t be limited to the stated purpose of disease screening, or whether and how they can opt out from the blood testing or storage.

The effectiveness of this abuse of the public’s right to privacy is what makes it such a threat to the American way of life. The Office of the Public Defender discovered last year that N.J. State Police had used a baby’s DNA to link that of his father to a 1996 sexual assault. But as with other illegal searches, just because a DNA database sometimes produces evidence of a crime doesn’t make it legal. Without the constitutional protection, a police state and the tyranny it could support would soon be possible.

A bill introduced in the Legislature last September would restrict the use of DNA samples taken from newborns to detecting the disorders or conditions specified by the Newborn Screening Program. This is not nearly enough.

Parents must be given the choice of opting in to such a screening program only after being fully informed about it, including how long their child’s DNA will be stored. They must be allowed to choose to have their baby’s blood sample destroyed after the screening is completed.

Restricting the use of the baby DNA to disease screening could be undone with a simple bill by a future Legislature. Legislators should develop an amendment to the N.J. Constitution that would address the gathering and use of personal DNA in general.

Right now, many people seeking information about themselves and possible unknown relatives submit DNA samples to companies such as 23andMe. Few have realized that their DNA could subsequently be used by law enforcement to find and prosecute a relative, but that is exactly what has happened. People using such services should be informed about the possible uses of their DNA and required to affirm such use before it’s allowed.

The public needs to get up to speed on such privacy issues. Technology is creating the potential for government to know almost everything about every person, and with it endless opportunities to misuse that information. Letting government demand the DNA of every newborn would be a terrible start to this battle to preserve freedom and liberty.