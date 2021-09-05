Our view: New Jersey gas-tax relief may not last

Since New Jersey jacked up its gasoline tax five years ago, it has automatically raised the tax in summer to ensure that it brings in the desired $2 billion a year.

From one of the nation’s lowest rates of 14.5 cents a gallon, New Jersey has achieved the fourth-highest gas tax in America, currently 51 cents a gallon.

Last year at this time, the Murphy administration added the final 9 cents of that relentless increase, citing the need to overcome reduced driving and gas use in the pandemic.

Another increase was expected this year. The New Jersey Globe reported in mid-August that gas tax revenue figures released by the Department of the Treasury showed them down about $5 million for the previous 13 months. That looked to add another penny or two to the tax.

But when the announcement came toward the end of the month, the Murphy administration delivered a pleasant surprise to New Jersey drivers. It was decreasing the gas tax by 8.3 cents a gallon starting Oct. 1.

What a piece of good luck for Gov. Phil Murphy to be able to give motorists a break a month before he seeks their votes for his reelection.

Maybe it’s not exactly luck.