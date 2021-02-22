Our view: New Jersey COVID vaccination system allows and rewards cheating

After a slow start, New Jersey is doing an average job of COVID-19 vaccination — just going by the overall numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of last Thursday, the state had administered 1.5 million vaccine doses, 83% of the 1.8 million it had received from manufacturers through the federal government. That was enough for 4.6% of the N.J. population to be immunized with two doses of the vaccine, and 12% to get at least one dose.

But not enough vaccinations in New Jersey are going to the elderly population most at risk. Only 35% of the vaccine has gone to people 65 and older, even though they account for nearly 80% of COVID-19 deaths.

Part of the reason for this is that Gov. Phil Murphy chose to decide the order that groups of residents would get access to vaccinations. Some of his choices have been sensible, such as immunizing health care workers to keep the industry strong in the pandemic. But others — such as last week’s announcement that teachers are “next up to bat” for the shots — have no basis in science. The teachers union has been one of Murphy’s biggest supporters.