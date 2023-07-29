Some important changes in modern life begin quietly. This month at Atlantic City International Airport, a trial of a new option in air travel was approved that we think will transform the flight experience for many who embrace it -- and benefit many others too.

For the first time in the United States, passengers will soon be able to check in at convenient and easy ACY, go through security, and travel directly to the terminal gates and their airplane at Philadelphia International Airport, not on a connecting flight but in a comfortable motorcoach.

The advantages of this look compelling and irresistible.

For one thing, short connecting flights no longer make financial sense for airlines. No one wants to fly in one of those scary turboprop planes that have been all but abandoned. Jet fuel, heavily burned on takeoffs and landings, is expensive and will get more so as its emissions are reduced.

Now think of the famously challenging airport experience in the modern age (since 9/11). People warned to arrive two hours early to allow time to get through crowds funneled into counters, baggage checks and unpredictably thorough security scans and checks.

Then whatever time is left by the transition from landside to airside is spent as a captive of an overpriced shopping mall with crowded eateries. When ready to give up, you settle into fixed lines of plastic chairs to wait for the mercy of being stuffed into the plane.

The new service at Atlantic City International and the other airport in the trial, Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), offers fliers a more comfortable, relaxed path all the way to the gates.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration this month issued a short term security amendment for this trial, in order to assess the security effectiveness of this industry-first program to transport screened passengers, their carry-on items and their checked baggage via bus into the secured area of Philadelphia International. The TSA has “put in numerous security requirements for the bus operators and all airline personnel to ensure robust security protocols are followed at all times,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s federal security director for Philadelphia.

The service is the vision of the Landline Company, formed in Colorado in 2018 to create the infrastructure needed for airlines to integrate other modes of travel into their flights. Landline has been working with three airlines -- American, United and Sun Country (which also serves Atlantic City) to bring seamless and affordable ground transportation into their flight offerings.

American Airlines and Landline are partnering on the trial. Passengers for American flights out of Philadelphia will be offered the Landline airside-to-airside option at Atlantic City and Lehigh Valley on the airline’s booking site or a site run by an online aggregator such as Orbitz or Travelocity.

The Atlantic City Expressway ride to Philadelphia Airport will be aboard one of three American Airlines-branded Provost motorcoaches a day, with more space between seats than the average airline coach class. Connecting-flight mimicry will include employee uniforms and even an airliner-style safety briefing.

Jersey Shore travelers probably will like the ease of arranging a ride to Egg Harbor Township instead of Philadelphia (or avoiding parking at PHL for $16 to $44 per day).

This trial will be just the beginning. Once this and other transport modes are integrated into flying from major airports across the nation, two things will happen: Airport crowds and stress will be reduced as many passengers start and finish their trips from much nearer to their homes. The capacity of airports to process fliers and get them on their airplanes will increase.

And in the future, other modes of transportation seem sure to follow this airside-to-airside flight connection. Passengers will clear their nearest TSA security and board an eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) craft or other form of Urban Air Mobility for a personal connecting flight to airline gates.

A big change, for sure, and starting soon at little Atlantic City International Airport.