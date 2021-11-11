Our view: Never too early to prepare for NJ reusable bag rule

The Jersey Shore has been a pioneer in stopping the wasteful use of plastic bags, and the litter and harm to oceanic life they bring. Many area municipalities have banned them and residents are accustomed to bringing reusable bags (or buying one if they forget their own).
The New Jersey Legislature and Gov. Murphy finally got around to a statewide ban, after a much-criticized attempt to make the provision of disposable bags a source of state revenue. Having been laggards in the movement against plastic pollution, they overreached (against our urging) and banned paper bags as well, despite the negligible harms of paper.
Even though eventually transitioning to reusable grocery bags is desirable, there was no need to make the change all at once and more difficult. But that’s what happens when everything is about the political look.
Oh well. As of next May, grocery shoppers will have to bring their own bags to any food store 2,500 square feet or more -- which is all of them except small convenience and specialty stores.
Many South Jersey residents already have made much or all of this transition and are bringing their reusable bags when they shop for food (and other things too). Somers Point has required it for months and since it is host to the busiest supermarket in the region, its ShopRite, many Atlantic County residents won’t notice much of a change come next May.
New Jersey Clean Communities has been helping those new to next spring’s change by providing information and free reusable shopping bags. Earlier, the organization did that in Asbury Park. That caught the eye of the Delaware River & Bay Authority, and together they held a similar session recently at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.
At first this struck us as a bit too early for a change still half a year away. No doubt people will need to be reminded and have their questions answered many times before the ban begins on May 4.
But people could take away something extra from this early attention by the group and the ferry operator -- an excellent gift idea for whoever does the family’s food shopping.
In Somers Point, food shoppers first adapted by mostly substituting the rigid polypropylene bags sold everywhere. They’re OK, but difficult to handle and keep clean. As the months have passed, many have switched to bags more to their liking.
We already had a collection of functional cotton canvas bags made specifically for grocery shopping by stores themselves -- SuperFresh, ShopRite, Acme and Wegmans. Several can be easily be stuffed into one, and they’re machine washable. Unfortunately, each of these bags is no longer sold by the stores (and one of the stores is out of business). We urge existing stores to again offer their branded cotton canvas shopping bags.
There is, however, a burgeoning canvas grocery bag market, so a little effort will find many suitable choices. Our bags, emblazoned with store logos, cost less than $5 each. We now see prices online of about $6 each when buying multiple bags.
Fancier bags are available, of course, in a variety of shapes and colorful graphics. They’re more money, but even several of these would be a reasonably priced holiday gift.
Some may find this gift too practical, but come next spring when the bags make a significant improvement to the necessary task of food shopping, their value will be appreciated repeatedly.
For a real bargain, try waiting. Judging by the ferry event, there are likely to be more free grocery bag promotions in the next several months.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.