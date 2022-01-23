Our view: Nature Center of Cape May deftly handles young kid vandals

The property damage done over the Christmas holiday to New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May was significant but not necessarily enough to merit more than a brief in the newspaper.

But the age of the perpetrators, less than 12, made it newsworthy. Those are pretty precocious offenders however many years they are under 12.

Director Gretchen Whitman thinks the children were goofing around the closed and unmanned center when they got into some stored paint there. “One thing led to another, and they got a little out of hand,” she said.

Painting and damaging boats, sheds, golf carts, signs and more followed. When the center put photos online of the results of what it called “very young kids doing stupid stuff,” they had to omit some of the graffiti that apparently included obscenities learned these days at an early age — a hallmark among very young offenders.

The kids were also caught, presumably without much difficulty. “I met with them. They’re very remorseful. They’re ashamed,” she said.

