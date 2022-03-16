Our view: Native American dispute reaches South Jersey teams

In recent years well-publicized campaigns have compelled professional sports teams to drop mascots offensive to Native Americans and related names. The Cleveland Indians dropped Chief Wahoo and changed its name to the Cleveland Guardians; the Washington Redskins abandoned Chief Zee as its unofficial mascot and recently changed its name to the Washington Commanders.

References to Native American culture and history are common at all levels of American and Canadian sports, so discussions and disputes over their appropriateness were destined to spread to state and local athletic organizations.

By the time the issue got to South Jersey the past year, a divide about it had appeared among Native Americans.

Early this year, the Wildwood Board of Education agreed to modify the logo of the Wildwood Warriors — a man wearing a Plains Indian style ceremonial war bonnet — to make it less cartoonish, on the advice of the Native Americans Guardian Association.

The association endorsed the continued use of the name and modified logo, and agreed to provide resources for teaching about Native American history and culture. That fits the mission of the nonprofit Native American Guardian's Association of advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American heritage through the high profile venues of sports and other public platforms.

The association last year assessed Absegami High School — like Absecon named after the Lenni-Lenape word for the locality — and its Braves sports nickname. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District superintendent, James M. Reina, said recently the association’s board concluded the “Native nickname and imagery are very dignified and respectful” and saw no need for change. The association urged the district to inform students and the community about the history of the school’s name and the nickname Braves.

When the National Congress of American Indians got wind of the actions by the Native Americans Guardian Association, it belittled the association and urged Wildwood to drop the Warriors name and logo. “It has come to our attention that the Wildwood City School District community has heard from a collection of individuals of self-proclaimed Native ancestry in support of maintaining the ‘Warriors’ moniker and associated imagery,” it said.

The congress, a Native rights organization founded in 1944, led the successful campaign against the Washington football team and expected “the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process” with Native organizations and advocates to repair the harm it had caused.

A leader of the Native Americans Guardian Association, Tony Henson, said the congress itself uses some of the imagery it condemns in school athletics, and that most Native Americans have no issue with school nicknames such as Warriors, Chiefs or Braves.

The National Congress of American Indians statement on the Wildwood case said, “Native themed mascots and the dehumanizing stereotypes they perpetuate must go.” It campaigns for state bans on all Native-themed mascots. Disparaging and mocking mascots should go if they haven’t already, and probably the public broadly agrees. But Wildwood doesn’t even have a mascot.

The congress position seems to be that the use of cultural and historical references should be eliminated unless it or sovereign tribal governments approve. That is contrary to free speech. Better to increase awareness and understanding of Native Americans as the path to celebrating and appreciating their part in North American life.

We hope all of the parties to the issue in South Jersey can reach an agreement in that direction.