Our view: National Guard help is great, but nursing homes need more

This year has brought a new heartwarming sight -- National Guard men and women helping residents of three South Jersey nursing homes.

The Guard often appears in The Press heading to duty overseas or coming back to the happy tears of family members. Other times and elsewhere in the country, they keep order during civil disturbances.

The highly contagious but milder omicron form of COVID-19 caused a different kind of disturbance, pressing nursing homes already short-staffed after two years of pandemic.

About 150 troops have had deployments this year at 13 long-term-care facilities in New Jersey, including Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield, Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middle Township, and Lincoln Specialty Care Center in Vineland. New York, Minnesota and other states also have deployed National Guard units to help their nursing homes.

Guard troops have been given accelerated nursing assistant training that takes up to five weeks, but many started work after just a couple of days. Their caregiving tasks include helping residents bathe, performing physical therapy, preparing meals and helping residents get around.

Nursing homes already were struggling before the pandemic. The past two decades 16% of all certified nursing facilities closed down, according to Skilled Nursing News. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the long-term-care industry has lost 234,000 jobs.

Industry leaders told the news service, part of the Aging Media Network, that the National Guard deployments were buying a little time for facilities destined to close or to convert to assisted living.

Nursing homes require a couple of certified nursing assistants or more per resident, and home operators say Medicaid reimbursements are insufficient for the homes to remain profitable. Assisted living facilities require less staff.

One industry official said the top priority must be increasing the wages and benefits of certified nursing assistants -- to at least $20 an hour to start.

While it has been great to see National Guard members caring for residents -- especially the veterans among them -- the long-term solution is to fix the reimbursement structure for nursing homes and provide sufficient incentives for workers to go into health care.