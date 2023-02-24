Surely there aren’t people who gaze across New Jersey and think what this state needs is more sellers of alcoholic beverages, that the current liquor license for every 3,000 people (including children) isn’t enough. Even businesspeople who want a liquor license and customers who want a favorite restaurant to have one only want those particular licenses, not a path for alcohol to be sold everywhere food or beverages are available.

There is one such person, Gov. Phil Murphy. In his State of the State Address last month, he said his priority is greatly expanding the availability of liquor licenses and lowering their cost. Buying an existing license on average costs about $350,000.

Murphy said his plan is, “over the next few years, we gradually relax this requirement and expand the number of available licenses until the restriction is eliminated in its entirety and the market can work freely.” He also wants to drop the licensing requirement entirely for breweries, distilleries and wineries, and to let them operate without restrictions.

The leader of this infamously overregulating state has finally found free market religion -- in another sin-tax source. More gambling, more addictive drugs, more alcohol -- all with almost no discussion from state leaders about those who are harmed by these intoxicants.

The Murphy administration estimates the alcohol push could bring up to $1 billion in new state and local revenues.

A limit to the number of liquor licenses doesn’t block people from having wine or beer with their meal. Restaurants are free to let patrons bring their own bottles -- at lower cost and from a larger selection, just with less convenience.

License limits have made BYOB restaurants common in New Jersey. Many would disappear, choosing to make customers buy their alcohol if cheap licenses were readily available.

The license limit also has given independent restaurants a degree of protection from corporate chain restaurants. That too would disappear with unrestricted alcohol sales, taking many distinctive small restaurants with it.

At the start of this month, Fairleigh Dickinson University surveyed adults in response to Murphy’s proposal. Half support his plan, 38% are opposed and 12% are undecided.

The poll asked: “Governor Murphy has proposed increasing the number of liquor licenses for restaurants in New Jersey. This would make it easier for restaurants to serve alcohol and encourage more chain restaurants to open. But this could hurt some restaurants that bought licenses for tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. What do you think? Should the state expand the number of liquor licenses, or not?”

It also asked whether people prefer to buy alcohol at a restaurant or bring it themselves. A third said buy it on site, another third said bring their own, and the rest had no preference.

But 42% of older residents, especially those 65 and above, prefer bringing their own, and just 18% of them would rather buy at a restaurant. Younger people were more likely to want to buy alcohol with their meal and were much more likely to support Murphy’s plan.

Support for Murphy’s push was weaker in South Jersey, just 39% of those surveyed. In urban North Jersey more than half supported liquor expansion.

Opposition to the scheme is likely, since many businesses have been built to successful levels in accord with long-standing state liquor rules.

“People who are losing something are always going to fight harder than people who are looking to get something,” Dan Cassino, director of the FDU poll and a professor of government and politics at the school, told NJ Advance Media. “If I had spent a million bucks on a license, I wouldn’t let the state devalue it without a fight.”

Politicians, of course, love to have deep-pocketed rivals competing to influence regulations in their favor. With the entire Legislature up for reelection this year and Murphy considering a run for the U.S. presidency, putting the liquor industry into play may be even more about political fundraising than increasing state revenue.

New Jersey leaders and legislators should spare a few thoughts for the consequences of pushing so much potentially destructive behavior on the public. Increasing the numbers of those with an alcohol, marijuana or gambling problem devastates families and weakens the state socially and economically.